Viralized: Fla and Rooster scolding the VAR, top scorer who takes penalty and rock salt “breaks” taboos | soccer

Definitely, these were not normal days in Brazilian football. When does the top scorer in a championship become a goalkeeper and still get a penalty? Or that a team appeals to coarse salt and achieves extraordinary results – like beating the leader – and still break considerable taboos? Believe me: all this happened from Friday until now in Series A and B. Check out.

Brusque x Remo it would hardly have been the craziest game of the round if it weren’t for Edu’s participation. The Serie B top scorer missed a penalty, made his in stoppage time, had to defend Brusque’s goal and, best of all, he took a penalty at the end of the lights.

Striker, Edu takes penalty after goalkeeper injury: “I dreamed of having an opportunity like this”

And the leader lost after (almost) a turn

On the one hand, a team that hasn’t won in 10 home games

On the other hand, one that hasn’t lost for 18 matches

Both taboos have fallen to the ground – or rather, to salt.

For the most superstitious, the breaking of these two taboos, in the turn of Atlético-GO on the namesake of Minas, may have an explanation from beyond. Is that, before the game, an employee of the team from Goiás threw rock salt in one of the goals. It was exactly there that the Dragon’s two goals came out.

Atlético-GO employee spreads salt on the field before the match

At least the employee’s work doesn’t seem to have been on the side of the field. Because, had it been, Guga could blame the slip on the rock salt.

Guga, from Atlético-MG, slips and drops the referee assistant, who gets injured

Leaders scolding with the whistle

Early on, the ball hit midfielder Gabriel Baralhas’s hand, inside Atlético-GO’s area, after a cross by Nacho. The video umpire recommended reviewing the bid, but field umpire Raphael Claus considered the normal bid after checking the video. At Central do Whistle, Janette Arcanjo stated that the penalty should have been taken.

At 5 min of the 1st half – defense of Baralhas do Atlético-GO against Atlético-MG

Michael ran for the hug, but the referee annulled the goal due to the offside of Matheuzinho, who participated in the play in the interpretation of the VAR and the referee of the match. Central do Apito also did not agree with the arbitration decision, and Flamengo was 0-0 with Cuiabá.

Central do Apito does not see irregularities in the annulled goal of Michael, Flamengo, against Cuiabá

There was a complaint against the VAR after the games

The intention of the statement is just to ratify that once again we are going to follow the rite that the CBF and the arbitration commission suggest to us of being able to listen to the VAR’s audio to understand what we do not understand — Rodrigo Caetano, football director at Atlético-MG

Rodrigo Caetano criticizes refereeing after Atlético-MG defeats Atlético-GO

I’ve been talking for a long time that the VAR whistles games. It’s not in today’s game. I talk to the referees. In a doubtful move in the area, it is not the VAR referee who decides whether it is a penalty or not a penalty. He has to call the game referee — Renato Gaúcho, Flamengo coach

Close the G-4 Fortaleza and Palmeiras, who won in the round and also made a lot of noise in the networks due to excessive affection.

Pikachu’s affection doesn’t seem to have been so sincere.

By the way, Fortaleza only won in the round because of a twist to make the series of suspense jealous. It is explained: Chape came to open 2-1 at the end of the game, but the VAR annulled the Santa Catarina goal and even went further – signaled the penalty for Pikachu to score the victory goal from Ceará.

At 45 of the 2nd half – after analysis by the VAR, the referee annuls Chapecoense’s goal and scores a penalty for Fortaleza

Who is also there on the cake is Bragantino, in fifth. I could be even more in the fight if I had won Ceará after opening 2-0 (would suffer a tie in additions).

But we need to talk here about Massa Bruta’s second goal

At 24 min of the 2nd half – goal from outside the area by Alerrandro do Bragantino against Ceará

It was a chicken, at least, innovative by Richard

And speaking of defensive mistakes… An own goal returned victory against Fluminense against Athetico, in the Arena da Baixada. It happened in 2020, it was repeated in 2021 – on the same beam and also in the first half.

Check out the own goals of Fluminense’s victories against Athletico-PR in 2020 and 2021

Finally, a separate highlight for the marking of Gustavo Florentin, Sport coach, in Marinho in the goalless draw at Arena Pernambuco.