Virginia has banned Tik Tok account: “They didn’t give any warnings”

Tik Tok left Virgínia Fonseca with a bad headache this Sunday morning (10/17). The influencer was banned without receiving any notification from the app. According to her, no content that violates the application’s rules has been published in her account. The social network was triggered by the famous, who discovered that she will be without access until the next 24th.

In a statement to the Leo Dias Column, Virginia explained how news of her suspension reached her: “I woke up today and the account had been banned! They didn’t make any warnings before, talking about breaking the guidelines, which they don’t even urge you to do, you know? Remove content or anything. They just banned the account. We have already contacted the platform and they are working on it. The account is showing up on the platform, but I don’t have access”.

Also according to the influencer, the email she received informed that the account would be blocked by the end of this month, but she is still hopeful: “Praying for you to come back sooner”.

In the aftermath of Stories she demonstrated the dissatisfaction of the case with her followers. “My account has been banned, I never post anything [que infrinja as diretrizes] there, I didn’t even post in a bikini and my account was suspended, I don’t know why. If I’m not mistaken, my account was the biggest in Brazil there, and then they banned it. Anyone who follows me there knows that I didn’t post anything too much. But anyway, I’m not going to squabble, if it doesn’t solve it, I’ll create another one”, he vented.