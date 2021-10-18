VW: Musk appears at conference

Volkswagen’s proximity to Elon Musk may not suit all members of the board of directors of the world’s largest automaker, especially when it comes to the electric car. The richest man in the world and the CEO of the German manufacturer have met a few times and did not hide their mutual admiration.

Considered two global players in the future of the electric car, Tesla and VW are competitors and aim to dominate the automotive world with their energized models. This, however, does not prevent a closer contact between those who run these two companies.

In a videoconference made by Herbert Diess to more than 200 VW executives, suddenly, Elon Musk appears on the screen as a “surprise guest”. The billionaire showed up during a meeting with VW’s senior staff in Alpbach, Austria.

With a new mindset & a revolution in our headquarter Wolfsburg we can succeed the new competition.Good meeting with 200 top managers in Alpbach. Big responsibility at a crucial point for our company. Thx for joining @ErinMeyerINSEAD & @elonmusk,we will visit you soon in Grünheide pic.twitter.com/dwYyXZnBT8 — Herbert Diess (@Herbert_Diess) October 16, 2021

Musk would have praised VW for being an “icon” and Tesla’s biggest challenger. Musk’s image at an internal meeting of the Wolfsburg automaker was released by Diess himself on his Twitter account. The head of Volkswagen would have questioned Elon about why the American brand is more agile than the others.

The South African would have said that his management model is important in this case and that, as an engineer, he focuses on supply chains, logistics and production. Diess cited the case of a modification in a Tesla software, made in just three weeks, in order to adapt to another chip available on the market.

Diess points to Tesla’s quick action as a lesson to be learned at VW. In addition, the executive had already warned that Giga Berlin will cause a much greater acceleration in German electrification and, naturally, Volkswagen will have to respond accordingly, if it wants to compete with the American.

While Musk and Diess exchange praise, the American market seems to indicate a future with the two brands battling for sales leadership. The ID.4 was the third best-selling electric in the US in August.

The position is really important, as the two places above are with the Model 3 and Y, with 12,233 and 11,737 units, respectively. Confirmed for Brazil, the SUV of VW sold 2,282 copies, surpassing the Mustang Mach-E with 1,987 units. When the foundations are solidified, who will be the world leader in electric cars?

[Fonte: Autoblog/Auto News]