Was Michael’s goal cool? Former referees analyze bid

The match between Flamengo and Cuiabá, held yesterday for the Campeonato Brasileiro and ended 0-0, was marked by a controversy involving a disallowed goal by striker Michael, of the Rio team.

The move took place in the 1st half. After Cuiabá’s defense got away badly, Matheuzinho, already on the bottom line, kept the ball, triggered Gabigol and moved to receive it back. The forward played for his teammate and defender Alan Empereur made the cut, but the full-back managed to recover and allowed Michael to swing Walter’s net.

The rally, however, stopped at VAR and was invalidated by referee Flávio Rodrigues de Souza. The reason? Matheuzinho’s offside at the time of Gabigol’s pass. The fact raised doubts among fans: did the full-back effectively participate in the bid before Empereur’s cut? Did the Cuiabá defender give rise to a new move when he touched the ball?

What do experts say?

The referee commentator for the broadcast of the duel on SporTV, Sandro Meira Ricci, disagreed with Flávio’s appointment at “Central do Apito”.

“Matheuzinho was early, but Empereur plays the ball. When he plays the ball, he enables, removes the offside. The question is whether the referee considers that Matheuzinho, because of his proximity, interferes with the possibility of Empereur playing. I consider that Empereur was close, but played without any problem, without difficulty,” he told the broadcaster.

Arnaldo Cézar Coelho, one of the most famous names on the Brazilian whistle, also questioned the move. He recalled the League of Nations final, when Mbappé, offside, took advantage of the defender to score a goal – validated by refereeing.

“Can anyone explain to me why Mbappé’s goal was legal against Spain and Michael’s goal was disallowed? I want to understand the criteria,” Galvão Bueno’s former partner wrote on Twitter. “For the stubborn, the defender’s touch enabled the player who was in an offside position. Another play. Cool goal and end of conversation,” he continued.

Subject is not unanimous

O UOL Sport heard other experts to clarify the matter. For former referee Alfredo Loebeling, Flávio’s decision after checking the video was correct.

“Matheuzinho was in an offside position. Remembering that being in an offside position is not being offside. The VAR called the referee to see if that movement was enough to draw the attention of the other players. He participates in the play. For me, the goal is very well disallowed. It draws attention and the move comes from a split, inclusive. The goal is well disallowed, the player is offside. It’s what we call moving from passive to active in the move,” he said.

Renato Marsiglia, who worked at Grupo Globo and is now a professor at FGV’s FIFA/Cies (International Center for the Study of Sport) course, considered the cancellation to be wrong. Also retired from the whistle world, he was another who cited the play involving Mbappé.

“I understand that the Cuiabá player ‘attacks’ the ball, that is, he takes the initiative to intercept the play. It was not the ball that was thrown against him. From this voluntary movement, when he touches the ball, the defender enables Flamengo’s player who was in an irregular position. It is even clearer than Mbappé’s in the League of Nations final, where the Spanish defender lightly touches the ball and enabled him, who was in an offside position. , I don’t like this interpretation, because a defender can’t avoid disputing a move in the expectation that the attacker is offside. There are adjusted moves even for those who use electronic resources, imagine for the player on the field. goal was cool”.

Finally, a former referee who spoke under conditions of anonymity agreed with Marsiglia. “For me, a nice goal. Matheuzinho doesn’t dispute and then receives the opponent’s ball. At the time of the pass, Matheuzinho had distance with the defender.”