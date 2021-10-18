Watch out: Parkinson gives several signs before the tremors arrive – Anna Marina

Paulo Jos as Benjamin, a character in the soap opera “In Familia” who had Parkinson’s disease, just like him. (photo: Alex Carvalho/publication) A very dear friend had Parkinson’s, was treated and operated on by Francisco Cardoso, who, among other things, is one of the most important figures in the International and Parkinson Movement Disorder Society. He teaches and lectures in all major capitals of the world, including Japan.

The disease has no cure. One of the beloved Brazilians who had it was actor and director Paulo Jos, who died of pneumonia in August, aged 84, and lived with Parkinson’s for nearly three decades.

A self-confessed workaholic, passionate about the profession, Paulo did not stop working. He learned to deal with the disease, which he called his “heavy supporting role, never a protagonist”. The search for the best treatment for every moment of Parkinson’s, the support network and optimism were his weapons in the battle against the disease. In 2014, the actor even played a parkinsonian in the soap opera “Em Famlia”, by Globo.

The disease is caused by the progressive degeneration of neurons that produce dopamine, a neurotransmitter that helps in communication between nerve cells and essential for the control of muscle movements.

The absence of dopamine causes involuntary movements of the arms, legs and head, called tremors, which are not always the first symptom of Parkinson’s. Most of the time, before these tremors, the person develops bradykinesia. “The slowing down of movement, almost always on one side of the body, usually on the extremities, such as hands and feet. It is already a motor signal”, explains Hlio Osmo, president of the Brazilian Society of Pharmaceutical Medicine.

Osmo notes that tremor is not unique to Parkinson’s disease. “Many neurological diseases cause tremors, so the neurologist specializing in movement disorders needs to analyze the case to make the diagnosis”, he recommends.

Even before movement is slowed down, the patient may have other symptoms that are hardly related to Parkinson’s. “Neurologists often call this period the ‘Parkinson’s Honeymoon’. These are signs such as depression, anxiety, sleep disturbances and even urinary retention problems”, explains the specialist.

As the diagnosis is essentially clinical, made after ruling out other pathologies, the advice is to seek the neurologist whenever involuntary tremors appear (even at rest), muscle stiffness, slower and shuffling walking, loss of facial expression, depression, anxiety, muscle pain and constipation.

Parkinson’s disease affects 1% of the world population over 65 years of age, which represents about 8 million people. In Brazil, estimates register around 700,000 people with the disease, which is chronic and progressive. It mainly affects the elderly – in general, it appears from 60/65 years onwards.

When Parkinson’s manifests early, it progresses more slowly. When it appears from the age of 75/80, it evolves more quickly to more advanced stages

Therapies help control symptoms, allowing the individual to continue exercising. Drug treatment stimulates the supply of dopamine, increasing its presence or preventing its degradation, in addition to the deterioration of brain functions.

Medicines do not cure, but improve the quality of the patient’s time with friends and family, as well as their productive capacity. Other therapeutic resources are also recommended, such as physical therapy, surgery and even the implantation of a brain device that reduces tremors and muscle rigidity.