Wave of cancellation and price increase: what will become of the transport apps – 10/18/2021

The month of October isn’t over yet, but app driver Lucas Fonseca, 26, is already sure. It will close the income with R$1,000 less before November. He is one of more than 1,600 employees banned by Uber for recurring travel cancellations.

The recent exclusion was the way found by the company to circumvent the complaints of passengers for excessive waiting for a trip. The measure, according to experts heard by Tilt, raises the debate on the current business model of mobile applications: What is the future of platforms and how long will they be able to sustain themselves amidst changes in the value of inputs that make a car run?

In Lucas’ case, he walked off the platform on September 21st. A driver in Tatuí (SP), he admits to having turned down several races, but for considering the value measured by the application for the routes to be unfair amid the skyrocketing price of fuel. 1,105 out of 1,197 requests were canceled.

Lucas Fonseca, driver in Tatuí (SP) Image: Personal Archive

“Sometimes it wasn’t worth it because it was less than R$1 per kilometer driven and at the price of gasoline it’s impossible. Besides, Uber itself says I’m not obliged to accept it. The company, in fact, banned all of them. drivers who knew how to do the math,” declared the driver, who holds a bachelor’s degree in law.

Last year, gasoline increased around 40%, exceeding R$ 6 per liter, and ethanol over 60%, according to the IBGE; car rental rose 30%. This caused a 25% decrease in the fleet of drivers in São Paulo alone in 2021, says the amasp (Association of Application Drivers of São Paulo). The number is not confirmed by Uber nor 99.

Lucas graduated from college shortly before the pandemic and saw in the races a chance to earn an income while trying to get his lawyer’s license — from the OAB (Ordem dos Advogados do Brasil) — after the period of health crisis. The young person no longer wants to work with the app in a post-pandemic scenario.

“I want to stop as soon as possible, especially with the applications exploiting more and more”, says the driver who still complains about not having the right to defend himself against the ban. “Summarily excluded, even with grade 4.97”.

João Pedro* lives in the same situation (name changed at the request of the interviewee), who works in São Paulo. When his daughter was born, three years ago, he left his position as a salesperson at a shopping mall and started to live off the races at dawn to reconcile child care during the day.

“It is humanly impossible to cancel so many races. I finished one and the message simply appeared. Sometimes, I canceled because I had no financial interest in the price of gasoline and for safety, since I work at dawn,” explained the driver. It declined from 2,990 of the 3,198 calls on Uber and now uses other apps.

Business model hold up for how long?

Uber and 99 are the companies preferred by Brazilians for travel in cities across Brazil, according to statist — German company specializing in market data. But just being the “darling” of Brazilians is not enough for apps to remain economically viable in the country, argue experts heard by Tilt.

With less demand for drivers to work via transport applications — whether by banning or going out on their own — companies working in this sector need to revise their strategies so they don’t see the business model fall apart.

Researcher Victor Barcellos, from ITS Rio (Institute of Technology and Society of Rio de Janeiro), explains that mobility applications are new, with less than 15 years in the market, which drives the company’s valuation strategy for fundraising actions of passengers. That’s why the race currently ends up less advantageous to the driver.

App Driver, App, Delivery, Ride, Private, Driver, Uber, 99, Cabify, Didi, Lyft Image: Jackson David/Pixabay

“The passenger experience comes first, but over time, the other side of the coin, which are service providers, presents claims that need to be considered. Currently, the account does not close for drivers”, he points out.

Before the recent announcement of tariff increases for some regions in Brazil, for example, Amasp says that the readjustment had not happened since 2015. The entity still considers the percentages insufficient amidst the fuel price skyrocketing.

“What will determine whether the apps will remain self-sustainable will be the reconciliation between their own earnings and the expectations of users and drivers. Uber, for example, must find a way for the race to be profitable without passing the surplus on to the passenger. It’s a blanket short. If you cover your head, uncover your feet,” adds Barcellos.

With the departure and banning of drivers, we may be experiencing the beginning of a movement of platforms in search of other means of travel using the applications. This is how Guillermo Petzhold, a specialist in urban mobility at WRI Brasil, an international public policy institute, assesses.

“The offer of the car may be just one of the means of transport. This is a business model in which companies may have a greater range of services”, he projects.

Giving in to drivers could be the way.

If mobility platforms continue with the current business model, applications will need to find, in a post-pandemic future, a point of balance between profits, drivers and passengers. It will be one of the main dilemmas to be resolved after the crisis, says Petzhold.

“With the drivers leaving, theoretically it becomes easier to reach a higher fare value for providers. On the other hand, the passenger will wait longer to get a ride or lower cost. What needs to happen? A rebalancing.”

Woman takes a Uber, transport by app, app driver, app passenger, transport app Image: Uber/Disclosure

The answer to making platforms more and more attractive to drivers and passengers may be to increase fares without passing on the user or increasing the percentage of the value that remains with the service provider.

“The solution would be for these platforms to give in a little and understand that the drivers are the ones who make the system work”, says researcher Nicolo Zingales, from FGV (Fundação Getúlio Vargas).

Zingales also cites the apps’ transparency with drivers in relation to race calculations as another alternative that would make the apps go back to “normal” in the short term. This would make the service provider stop accepting and then cancel the trip, as they would know beforehand if it is worth it.

“They cancel races and are banned, but nobody knows how it works, what the limit is, why some races are directed to some and not to others, the justification for the value of the route. It looks like a black box,” he concludes.

What do Uber and 99 say

In note to the Tilt, Uber reported that cancellations on a recurring basis “intentionally impair the functioning of the platform” and “hinder other drivers and users who just want to generate income or travel.”

When questioned, the company did not say what limit the driver can cancel and whether he can be reincorporated to the platform. The application also informed the frequency that promotes the withdrawal.

99 said that it limits cancellations, but also did not say the acceptable amount or frequency. On the other hand, the refusals, he says, are “without charge, whether for partner drivers or passengers”, such as bans.

99 also stated that it did not record a change in the number of registered drivers, but an increase in demand for the service.