‘We are not closed to dialogue’, says PGR de Minas – Politica

The Chamber of Deputies will vote in plenary tomorrow, Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) 5/21, which changes the composition of the National Council of the Public Ministry (CNMP). The proposal is object of protest by prosecutors and prosecutors, who consider that the text weakens the MP and hurts the functional independence of its members, with serious damage to investigations. Amid this controversy, the Attorney General of Justice of Minas Gerais, Jarbas Soares Jnior, has stood out as the main interlocutor between the Public Ministry and the President of the Chamber in order to seek a consensus between the parties for the vote on the matter.

Also a former member of the National Council of the Public Ministry, Soares Jnior echoes the representative bodies of the MP’s members by rejecting the text of PEC 5/21, considering that the proposal represents administrative interference in the actions of prosecutors and attorneys. “An administrative body interfering with the activity of the Public Ministry is something unconstitutional and nonsense”, says the Attorney General of Justice of Minas Gerais. “PEC 5/21 brings very harmful mechanisms to the independence of the Public Ministry”, he considers.

He announces that, today, at 9:00 am, all the attorneys general of the Brazilian states will have a meeting in Brasilia to discuss the proposal in progress at the Chamber. At the end of the day, the attorneys general will have a meeting with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), with the aim of improving the final proposal to be voted on tomorrow.

In an interview with ESTADO DE MINAS, Jarbas Soares Jnior affirms that the representatives of the MP are fully willing to seek an understanding with the presidency of the Chamber regarding possible adjustments to the text of PEC/21 before the proposal is voted on in plenary. “We are not closed to dialogue”, guarantees Soares Junior. “For us, the most important thing is that the actions of the Public Ministry are not politicized. There is no interference in the institution’s autonomy”, he assures.

Recalling that "institutions need peace to work", the head of the Minas Gerais MP points out that in the conversations, there were already advances in the comparison between the original proposal of the first rapporteur of the matter, deputy Paulo Magalhes (PSD-BA) and the text that is being discussed in the plenary of the Chamber.



See the interview below.



The PEC 05/21, in process of the Chamber of Deputies, proposes changes in the composition and functioning of the National Council of the Public Ministry. As attorney general of Justice of Minas Gerais and also a former member of the CNMP, how do you evaluate this proposal?



The National Council of the Public Ministry was created through Constitutional Amendment 45, together with the National Council of Justice, during the government of (former) President Lula. And the (former) president (Lula) said he would open the “black box” of the Judiciary. The Public Ministry was not against the creation of the CNMP. The council came and gave greater constitutional status by basically equating the careers of the magistracy with those of the Public Ministry. And we think that the greater the transparency and control of the actions of the Public Ministry, the better. During these years, the CNMP played an important role because the Public Ministry was better adapted – with national paradigms, to the Public Ministry’s control norms, to budgetary and administrative matters. In the disciplinary part, the public ministries already have their legislation. However, the CNMP now has the power to invoke procedures in the local internal affairs units. Over the years, this shows that the council works and that the local internal affairs offices also work. It is obvious that the internal and external control bodies do not necessarily have to condemn prosecutors and attorneys. The same justice that is asked of citizens, politicians and administrators must also be applied to the promoters of justice. What is Congress doing – not Congress, by the way, but the House of Representatives, led by President Arthur Lira? Want to review how the board works. great for perfecting. Not to make matters worse. But the proposal (PEC 5/21) brings very harmful mechanisms to the independence of the Public Ministry.

Why do you say that the PEC brings harmful mechanisms to the independence of the Public Ministry?



I say this because the suggestion of the original proposal interferes with functional – mandatory – actions of the Public Ministry: an administrative body starts to have a power that only the Judiciary Power can have. The actions of the Public Ministry are judged by the Judiciary. Those who control the administrative and financial acts of the MP are the audit courts and the CNMP itself. An administrative body interfering with the activity of the Public Ministry is unconstitutional and nonsense. This is the biggest complaint of the Public Ministry. The second point: the attorney general chooses two-thirds of the superior council, which is the internal control body that judges the filings of members of the Public Prosecutor’s Office and disciplinary proceedings. I’m an attorney general, but I’m a Democrat. I cannot accept that the attorney general appoints two-thirds (of the superior council) when currently (the councilors) are elected by the class. And, normally, the class doesn’t choose corporatists. Choose the best boards of the institution for the board. It’s a democratic election. Another key point is the choice of the vice president of CNMP – who is the national inspector, which today is made by the members of the National Council of the Public Ministry – and not just members of the Public Ministry. It is also formed by judges and lawyers appointed by the Chamber and the Senate. That seems to me the best model. The current one becomes members of the Public Ministry, former attorneys of justice, which is an advance in the conversations with the president of the Chamber and the attorneys general.

But doesn’t that generate political influence?



In a way, it will, yes, politicize the selection process, but let’s discuss it, since the Chamber, it seems, wants to vote on these changes in the National Council of Public Ministry. We are not closed to dialogue. We are going to talk so that a proposal can come out, perhaps, that is still going to the Senate, that improves the Public Ministry and does not jeopardize its functioning. Institutions need peace to work and these reforms create a climate of distress because, deep down, the proposal has a bit of a feeling of part of the house (City) against the actions of the Public Ministry, especially regarding Lava-jato. This is an indisputable truth.

A group of attorneys and deputy attorneys issued a note asking for the rejection of PEC 5/2021. They claim that, if approved, the proposal will result in the destruction of the Public Ministry model, created by the 1988 Constitution. Do you also have this understanding?



Yes. The first report of the PEC, by the rapporteur Paulo Magalhes (PSD-BA), was very bad. It practically liquidated the model of the Public Ministry created by the Constitution of 1988. The proposal that was presented last Thursday has already had some advances. Some beacons have been improved. But still we need to sit down because the text is confusing. And that can go backwards – and forwards. The Public Ministry recognizes its mistakes too. We are human work and we are all fallible. But, we cannot accept that a proposal will destroy the constitutional model of the Public Ministry. Afterwards, we know that the Senate can improve (the proposal) and we have scheduled a conversation with President Arthur Lira for Monday (today), to see if we can reach the logical, reasonable model, preserving the Constitutional format of the Public Ministry. What we cannot transgress nor accept – and we have the social struggle to show parliamentarians that it is not the best path – is that the foundations of the Constitutional Public Ministry be dismantled. I see a willingness on the part of President Arthur Lira to find the best model. Then, we will sit down at the table to discuss, since there is the presidency’s decision to deliberate on this matter. So, let’s try, as far as possible, to find something that is suitable for the Public Ministry to keep working. If a common text does not act, be patient. We can even lose in the plenary, but what we cannot accept is something that disrupts the national Public Ministry and interferes with its constitutional activity, politicizing the institution’s actions.

Today, the Attorneys General of Justice will have a meeting in Brasilia and then they will have a meeting with the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira. What points will be placed in these meetings?



For us, the most important thing is that the actions of the Public Ministry are not politicized. There is no interference with the institution’s autonomy. And that the organization of the Public Ministry is not distorted. I think that there has already been progress between the rapporteur’s first report and the text presented in the plenary (of the Chamber), but I need to find the common point. If it is not possible to preserve the foundations of the institution, we had better lose in the House and then discuss the matter in the Senate.

But, in practice, what is feared in relation to the approval of the text of PEC 5/21?



Today, you may find that the Public Prosecutor’s action is bad at one point. But tomorrow you will want an action by the Public Ministry to enforce the constitutional and legal order and this Public Ministry will be cornered. Prosecutors may be afraid and afraid to act on behalf of a national council that would be highly politicized and prosecutors subject to sanctions of all kinds. So, we are going to create, in fact, in the Public Ministry, promoters afraid to act. This is unreasonable. It was neither in the Old Republic nor in the dictatorship: the interference of an administrative body in the functions of the Public Ministry. Then, one day, the Public Ministry will propose an action to protect the environment and a powerful company, with a political articulation, manages to get the council to remove the action of the prosecutor and punish the prosecutor. That cannot happen. So, we are in favor of internal and external controls, but nothing that interferes with the functional activity of the members of the Public Ministry.

In short, what will be the format of the final proposal that the Attorneys General will present to the Chamber of Deputies?



Let’s discuss. I talk a lot with President Arthur Lira, who is my personal friend, about the need for institutions to have peace to work. Since there is a deliberate will on the part of the Chamber to vote on the proposal, it must have a model that preserves the foundations of the Public Ministry and improves the National Council of the Public Ministry. If it is something that will disrupt that Public Ministry of the 1988 Constitution, which has provided so many services to the Brazilian people, we cannot agree with that – the Chamber deliberates against public opinion, against our will, against this model – and we will discuss in the Senate something that is within a constitutional logic. We cannot impose our will on parliament, but we respect the Chamber, we will talk to all parliamentarians – here in Minas Gerais, there are 53.

So, what do you expect from the outcome of the conversations in Brasilia?



I hope common sense. That if the Chamber wants to release on the issue, that it preserves the foundations of the Public Ministry, its functioning and the constitutional model. That it does not interfere with the functional independence and does not politicize the institution, nor does it give the Attorney General of Justice superior powers. We are a democratic institution, which has internal elections for all positions. And it has to remain that way: democracy starts within the Public Ministry.