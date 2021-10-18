“We are witnessing something macabre”, says Flávio, about CPI

× reproduction

the senator Flavio Bolsonaro has just released a video to criticize the session this Monday (18) of the CPI of Covid. Senators listen to relatives of victims of the disease.

For Flávio, the commission selected so “macabre” militants against Jair Bolsonaro to attack him.

“What we are witnessing is something macabre, sad and pitiful. People were handpicked to come to the CPI and speak ill of President Bolsonaro. People with a history of militancy against Bolsonaro came to the CPI today with the commitment to hold Bolsonaro responsible for the deaths of his family members. It’s disrespectful to the nearly 600,000 victims.”

According to the senator, the president was largely responsible for buying vaccines and transferring resources to the states. He stated that the population has “disgusted” of the CPI.

“How could anyone want to hold Bolsonaro responsible for Covid’s death? Do not do it. The CPI is going down in history as something that tarnishes the history of the Senate. A large part of the population looks here with disgust. God willing, this CPI will end soon, it is doing a lot of harm to Brazil. The CPI did not collaborate to place a dose of vaccine in the arms of Brazilians.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, with your father in charge of the country, Brazil is witnessing something macabre, senator.

