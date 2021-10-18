‘We learn to treat, talk to the family is harder’, says young doctor – 10/18/2021

Fernanda Proença Lepca Bozzi, now 27, had a plan for her career before the pandemic arrived in Brazil. She would graduate from college in mid-2020 and go on to residency in pediatrics.

In a short time, he had to adapt to the changes brought about by the virus. Instead of completing the course in July, following the measure of former health minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta, Fernanda graduated early in April.

“At the same time that I saw the cases increasing and I wanted to help, it was a scare having to enter the job market sooner than I expected. I graduated one day, the next I got CRM [documento de registro médico] and the next, I was already helping in hospitals,” he recalls.

Although she would prefer to have more time to get used to her routine as a doctor, Fernanda believes that the pandemic helped in her formation. “The situation forced us to study a lot, learn more and grow more professionally. It was intense and forced me to mature,” he says.

Participating in the care of patients infected by the coronavirus made her even change the course she had dreamed of for her career. Today Fernanda is in the first year of clinical medicine at the University Hospital Cajuru, which has 100% SUS service, in Curitiba (PR).

The most difficult part of the recent trajectory, for the doctor, is dealing with the emotional side of the appointments. “We learn the treatments, how to ventilate a patient… But having to tell family members that someone will be intubated, for example, is much harder.”

With the number of cases falling, Fernanda feels relief, but the dedication needs to remain the same. “What makes me get up in the morning is thinking that I have to see how Mrs Etelvina is doing, to know the result of an important exam she took. On the same day, I arrive home well knowing that today I discharged Mr Aurélio , who had been hospitalized for four months,” reflects Fernanda, noting that it is not just a matter of obligation, but of wanting to treat her patients and see them returning home healthy.

Data from the Brazilian Medical Demography 2020 indicate that in the first year of the pandemic, 500,000 Brazilians chose medicine as a profession Image: Plyushkin/iStock

Training in the midst of the pandemic

All over Brazil, andexist more than 4,000 medical residency programs, with 55 different specialties and in 59 areas of activity. With the role of uniting education, service to the population and research, teaching hospitals are attractive to newly graduated physicians.

Annually, the HUC (University Hospital Cajuru), where Fernanda works, receives an average of 55 residents across the country.

“To support the residents’ journey, there is the preceptor physician. He is an essential figure, who not only helps in the development of other physicians, but also allows residents to remain. This is important to maintain the quality of our care to the population “, says the coordinator of the hospital’s clinical residency, Larissa Hermann Nunes.

In the opinion of Juliano Gasparetto, director general of the HUC, more than a profession, medicine is a daily donation. “With the training of future doctors in the midst of covid-19, it is no different. Not only in Brazil, but in the four corners of the world, medicine and hospitals had to unfold and adapt in countless ways. opportunities to recognize lessons to be learned from the moment we are living, the truth is that the ‘children’ of the pandemic will become distinguished doctors,” he concludes.