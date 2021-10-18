We reveal who survives in Round 6

One of the main strengths of Round 6, Netflix’s newest international success, is the fact that the characters in the series can die at any time – which increases the level of tension and leaves viewers shocked. At the end of the first season, almost all characters from the series are eliminated, and only one survives: the protagonist Gi-hun.

In Round 6, 456 people are invited to participate in a mysterious survival competition called just the Squid Game. Participants compete in a series of traditional children’s games – but with deadly twists – and put their lives at risk in pursuit of the 45.6 billion Wons (South Korea’s currency) prize.

Only one of the 465 participants wins the jackpot. In this scenario marked by betrayal, ambition and many dangers, all competitors do everything to secure the prize. After all, Round 6 only invites people who really need money, which brings a greater level of desperation to the competition.

The Heart.UK website revealed everything Netflix subscribers need to know about the dead, survivors and mysteries of the finale of Round 6; check it out below.

Who dies and survives in Round 6?

Given Round 6’s own premise, the fact that (almost) all the characters die by the end of season one isn’t exactly a surprise.

Originally, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk had no plans to produce a Season 2 of Round 6. So he didn’t bother to keep popular characters alive.

Player 067, for example, is one of Round 6’s most beloved characters. However, the North Korean refugee played by HoYeon Jung also dies, in one of the production’s most emotional scenes.

Among the Squid Game players, the only one who survives until the end is the protagonist Gi-hun, who also comes out victorious in the competition.

Sang-woo, Sae-byeok, Abdul Ali, Deok-su and Mi-nyeo are all killed during the games.

Old man Il-nam’s story is a little different. Although the series suggests that the character dies after the marbles match, its ending reveals that the old man is the true creator of the games, and therefore, is not murdered in the competition.

On the other hand, Il-nam ends up dying of natural causes after the end of the games, after telling Gi-hun the whole truth.

In other words, the only character from Round 6 that is guaranteed to survive the end of the first season is Gi-hun. He must even use the competition prize to end games once and for all in Season 2.

Finally, undercover cop Hwang Jun-ho may also return in new episodes. At the end of Round 6, the character is shot in the shoulder and falls into the ocean. As the series does not even show the corpse, everything indicates that he survived the fall and must return in search of justice.

Netflix subscribers will have to wait a long time for Round 6’s Season 2 premiere, as the show’s creator doesn’t even know how to continue the story.

“There really is a lot of pressure on me as so many are waiting for season two. Because of that, I still hadn’t decided whether or not to produce the new episodes. On the bright side, the fact that so many people loved the first season means that people all over the world can offer opinions on where the show should go,” commented the showrunner,” commented Hwang Dong-hyuk in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter .

Season 1 of Round 6 (Squid Game) is available on Netflix.