Weekly horoscope from October 18th to 24th







weekly horoscope Photo: Arte/João Bidu/High Astral

Does your week promise to have good news? See the astrological predictions for your sign and don’t forget to also check what the stars promise to your ascendant!

Aries

(21/3 to 20/4)

Week designed to resume matters suspended due to unforeseen events, lack of agreement or money. In professional life, everything flows well. There is an improvement in the ability to relate to colleagues and clients. You will have the energy to pursue your interests. Your troublesome side can be evident in love, be careful with the pair.

Bull

(21/4 to 20/5)

Good period in finances! Everything will move faster, including

at work. You will have a lot of determination, willpower and an entrepreneurial spirit. Attention: don’t leave health aside! Chances of success triple with crush. The fights will be overcome between the committed ones and the will will be to throw herself into the big boy’s arms.

Twins

(21/5 to 20/6)

Keep an eye out: plans you’ve been putting off will come out of limbo. Money that waits should arrive and travel or moving plans have everything to take off. The Moon can help achieve important goals. The work is going well, but it’s a good idea to open your eyes. Passion aloft! The relationship is shielded and your lip will hook the crush.

Cancer

(21/6 to 21/7)

It’s going to swim laps in the sea of ​​opportunities that are going to roll. Astral protected in the

work, health and family. People close to you will support you in achieving your goals. There can be a chat with the pair, try to take it easy! Lucky period with money and in matters of the heart.

Lion

(22/7 to 22/8)

Week full of charisma! Your charm will multiply your contacts and friendships. And more: you can receive positive news from distant people or receive a proposal that will lead to thinking about changes. The Sun pours generous vibes into your home. Venus helps to nail the crush or partner’s heart.

Virgin

(8/23 to 9/22)

Right foot in finance! Activities and jobs you have mastered will be the most promising. However, beware of using your credit card! In love, if you’ve been dry for some time, don’t go to the pot too thirsty. There are good chances, however, of finding someone sensual and engaging. Atmosphere of pure romance alongside the pair. Enjoy!

Lb

(9/23 to 10/22)

Week full of promises! Your star will shine in everything you do. Expect positive news in work contacts, personal life and matters of the heart. The Moon reinforces your vitality and gives you carte blanche to achieve victories. Matters of money, relatives or bullshit will require extra patience.

Scorpion

(10/23 to 11/21)

Health, work, money, studies and personal relationships are all good. Lua Cheia promises even more disposition. Watch out for the shack vibe, don’t miss the sporty one! Its seductive side brings a most vibrant period in love, with many warm moments between four walls.

Sagittarius

(11/22 to 12/21)

Count on positive energy in social life, work and passion. Waiting money may take a little longer to arrive. Friendships and flirting tend to face a difficult phase. Take care of your health and don’t trust everyone. Nosy people can butt your love relationship.

Capricorn

(12/22 to 01/20)

Favorable setting for your professional life! The Full Moon streamlines domestic affairs and encourages family life. The Sun will support your dreams and goals. Romance full of complicity! If you are looking for a love, someone can surprise and conquer you by daring.

Aquarium

(21/1 to 19/2)

Your creative vibe is running wild! People close to you will support you in your professional life. Your spirits and health are strengthened. The interaction with the pair is more in tune. In flirting, incredible news is to come with someone from Libra or Sagittarius.

Fishes

(20/2 to 3/20)

Luck will blow in the direction of finances and you will have the determination to pursue what you want. Just don’t lose control of your spending or get into risky situations. Jingle health! Good news about travel and courses. In passion, will break the bed with the pair. Getting the crush will be easy, easy!

Get your semi-annual tarot forecast online. (purchase now)

Energize your chakras with this bracelet made with special stones. (Buy now)

Wipe away envy and negativity with selected amulets!(See the store)

Adventurous signs: find out which ranking position you are in

Conquering each sign: check out the astral tips to get along in love

Unveiling the Astral Chart: The Sun Talks About Your Personality

Consultancy: Joao bidu