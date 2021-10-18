What is ‘design thinking’ that can help boost creativity | work and career

Great innovators from the world of literature, art, music, science, engineering and business practice it, explains the Interaction Design Foundation, the largest online design school in the world.

The renowned universities of Stanford, Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US offer courses dedicated to this methodology. And more and more well-known brands such as Apple, Google and Samsung are adopting this system.

But what is design thinking in general?

“It’s about looking at the world like a designer. And that means asking yourself how to improve the world from a designer’s perspective,” Sandy Speicher, CEO of IDEO, a global company, explains to BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish-language news service. design to which the popularization of the method is attributed.

The company—founded in Palo Alto, Calif., and headquartered in Europe, Asia, and North America—did not invent design thinking (it had been written about it in the 1960s), but it was known for practicing and applying it. it to problem solving since the early 1990s.

Speicher has been with IDEO for almost 17 years, and is the first woman to assume the role of CEO of the company. She is internationally recognized for her experience in large-scale systems design and education — she led the implementation of a school system from scratch in Peru.

Sandy Speicher is CEO of IDEO — Photo: IDEO/Disclosure via BBC Brazil

“We can use design thinking to engage communities in creating better schools, better hospitals, better voting systems… and so much more! Especially in this pandemic era, where there is so much to design and reimagine,” says Speicher.

Design thinking applies to many industries and is not exclusive to those with a design background.

“It originated with products, then expanded to services and then to spaces and systems. Today, it has become central to the business in a multitude of aspects, from being more sustainable to implementing a digital strategy”, explains Speicher.

“When you apply design thinking to a business, the way you work starts to change.”

“We learned to be more collaborative, to involve different areas of a team or a company”, he adds.

Collaboration and listening are two key aspects of design thinking — Photo: GETTY IMAGES via BBC Brasil

Design thinking can also be applied to non-business decisions.

“Sometimes we do group exercises where we use design thinking to develop, for example, what a perfect dinner would look like. There are simple, specific questions you can apply design thinking to, and bigger and more significant ones,” says Speicher .

Saúl Loriente Rodríguez, founder and director of Design Thiking España — a company specializing in design thinking — agrees.

Loriente, who started his career in the advertising creation area and is now dedicated to brand strategy, defines design thinking as a “innovation methodology focused on creating solutions”.

“In a design thinking process, you start from a problem — we call it a challenge — and you have to find a solution. And we can be talking about any kind of product or service, from an upgrade to a car-sharing system to a family trip,” adds Loriente.

The most important thing, says the expert, is that you take into account the people affected by this problem (and for whom you are going to design the solution).

A vital question: Who are you designing for?

“A very important issue in design thinking is that we always put people, users, at the center. understand the user you design for, generate solutions for their problems or needs and implement them”, explains Loriente to BBC News Mundo.

Saúl Loriente is founder and CEO of Design Thinking España — Photo: COURTESY: SAÚL LORIENTE via BBC Brasil

“The idea is to find a quick and cost-effective solution that you can show the user, and then, through their feedback, get clues as to whether they’re on the right path (we call this prototyping)”, sums up Loriente.

“This assumes that when you design solutions, you’re not doing it thinking of hunches or your own ideas, but rather observing and investigating the people you’re designing for.”

Speicher adds, in turn, that it’s vital to ask ourselves not just who we’re designing for, but who we’re designing with, “and include that person (or people) in the design process.”

The Creative Process: Imagine Possibilities

“Design thinking is often considered a process, always starting with an issue to be resolved,” says Speicher.

“We were all educated with different science lessons. We learned a scientific way of thinking, which is the scientific method: to examine the world, to analyze it, to make hypotheses. It’s a basic process that also exists in design and starts with a question: what can you do better and how to better understand what people feel and need?”

“We synthesized all of this in imaginary possibilities: what if the world were like this? What if this product were like this? What if a service were like this? As part of that process, we test ideas with people, and then we iterate on,” he explains. Speicher.

So, she says, we look for inspiration by covering all angles of the issue, seeing how it’s been approached before, and listening to the person we’re designing for.

At the heart of the design process are all the imaginative possibilities for solving a problem — Photo: GETTY IMAGES via BBC Brasil

“In essence, it’s a very collaborative process that involves understanding people, imagining new possibilities, trying and learning things, getting feedback and constantly repeating,” he says.

On many websites specializing in design thinking, there is talk of a process of four, five, six and even 10 different steps.

The first is often based on empathy, says Speicher, “because listening and understanding is vital to asking the right question and seeking inspiration.”

But IDEO points out that it is not always necessary to follow a linear structure.

However, if you want to have a reference, you can follow this scheme:

(EMPATHY) Ask a question: think about who you are designing for.

think about who you are designing for. (DEFINITION) Seek inspiration: go out into the world in search of inspiration, observe, discover.

go out into the world in search of inspiration, observe, discover. (IDEALIZATION) Generate ideas: use inspiration beyond the obvious to find new solutions.

use inspiration beyond the obvious to find new solutions. (PROTOTYPING) Make ideas tangible: create preliminary prototypes and find out what works and what doesn’t.

create preliminary prototypes and find out what works and what doesn’t. (TESTING) Trial and error: test your prototypes, repeat (repeat considering feedback).

test your prototypes, repeat (repeat considering feedback). Share the story: once you find the right solution, craft and share the story to present to your colleagues and clients.

“We can use these steps to structure our thoughts, but we must remember that we are not limited to this sequence.”

“We’re always listening, learning, creating, iterating and imagining. All of these features come into play all the time,” adds Speicher.

The process does not need to follow a linear structure — Photo: GETTY IMAGES via BBC Brasil

“Imagine, for example, that what you want to do is improve the use of a vehicle sharing service and promote its use by young people”, suggests Loriente.

We started by building empathy and noticing, “If you approach the issue from design thinking, in the first part of this process you’re going to interview young people or observe them to see what’s really missing from the car sharing system.”

And so we come to the definition: “Suppose, from everything you’ve investigated and found, it seems the most interesting thing is that young people see a problem with parking because they end up spending more money, as it takes longer,” adds Loriente.

So we’re at the idealization stage: “Now that you’ve figured that out — and you’re going to focus on that problem — that’s when you start generating solutions. And maybe you say, ‘Well, I’m going to ask the people at the company to park the car, or I’ll put a feature in the app that tells the user where to park.”

Now comes prototyping: “It’s about materializing the ideas that have occurred, but in a very simple way. For example, instead of redesigning the entire application or the new functionality you thought of, what you do is create a design , what we call a wireframe (visual guide)”.

“You do it quickly and cheaply, but visually grounded enough that the user can understand what you’re proposing,” he explains.

Finally, validation: “You show the user what he thought, and he tells you what he thinks. If it looks perfect, you go ahead to produce that solution. Otherwise, you learn from what he said, and you already have it a starting point for making an improved version of the solution”.

An innovative mindset

Loriente says that design thinking always promotes creativity because one of its phases aims to generate new ideas.

He points out that an important characteristic to develop this creativity is to have an innovative mindset.

“An innovative mindset is creative, has initiative and is not so afraid of making mistakes. A creative mindset likes to explore new relationships between things, works in a team and doesn’t take anything for granted.”

Loriente says that if you learn to have an innovative mindset, you can better adopt any design process or one that involves innovation — and that, at the same time, putting design thinking into practice can help you develop the characteristics of an innovative mind.

For Speicher, the secret is to prioritize creativity.

“There are methods and ways of thinking. In other words, there are the things we do and the way we guide them, how we structure our minds to make creative leaps,” she says.

“The main reason we develop design processes is not because they give us the answer to a problem, but because they are the matrix of the creative process; they allow us to prioritize our creativity.”

“Design thinking is a way to help us be creative, to put that creativity out and put it to the test.”