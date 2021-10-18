What is ‘design thinking’ that can help boost creativity

  Lucía Blasco
In Portuguese, it can be translated as “design thinking”, but design thinking – better known by the term in English – is by no means the exclusive property of designers.

Great innovators from the world of literature, art, music, science, engineering and business practice it, explains the Interaction Design Foundation, the largest online design school in the world.

The renowned universities of Stanford, Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US offer courses dedicated to this methodology. And more and more well-known brands such as Apple, Google and Samsung are adopting this system.

But what is design thinking in general?