What is metaverse, the new bet of technology giants | Technology

At the end of last September, Facebook announced an investment of US$ 50 million to build its own metaverse.

Months before, it was Epic Games, the electronic game company behind Fortnite, that turned the world fever. The company founded by Tim Sweeney raised $1 billion in an investment round in April to fund “its long-term vision for the metaverse.”

But what is the novelty, pointed out by specialists as the new bet of the technology giants?

From a distance, the metaverse may look like a revamped version of virtual reality technology. Some experts argue, however, that it is shaping up as the future of the internet. For comparison purposes, this new digital universe would be for virtual reality what modern smartphones represented for the “brick” cell phones of the 1980s.

That’s because, instead of being restricted to the computer, the metaverse would allow the user to enter a wider virtual universe, connected to all kinds of digital environments.

Unlike virtual reality today, mostly used in the gaming world, it could be applied in other areas – in the world of work, for performing shows, showing movies or simply as a space to relax.

As the concept is still in the realm of ideas, however, there is no exact definition of what a metaverse is.. In the view of some, for example, each user would have in this “parallel world” a 3D avatar, a representation of themselves.

New technological fads linked to virtual reality have emerged every few years, only to disappear some time later.

In the case of the metaverse, however, there is a huge enthusiasm among big investors and technology companies, and no one wants to be left behind if this really turns out to be the future of the internet.

In the background, there is also the view that, finally, technology and connectivity have advanced enough to take virtual reality to the next level.

Building a metaverse is one of Facebook’s priorities today.

The company has heavily invested in the virtual reality segment. A few years ago, it launched its own headset, called Oculus, sold today at a lower price than that charged by most rivals – in some situations, even giving up the profit, according to the evaluation of some analysts.

It has also developed virtual reality apps for communication platforms, the so-called “social hangouts”, and work platforms, some with interaction even with the real world.

Despite the long history of acquiring competitors, Facebook has already stated that the metaverse “will not be built overnight by a single company” and said it wants to collaborate in this regard.

Part of the $50 million investment will be used, according to the company, to fund nonprofit groups that will help “build the metaverse with responsibility.”

For the company, however, the world still needs another 10 or 15 years for the idea to start taking shape in a more concrete way.

Fortnite’s ‘Music Experience’

Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, has long talked about his plans involving the metaverse.

Interactive universes have been part of the gaming world for decades. They’re not exactly metaverses, but they have some parallels.

In recent years, Fortnite, for example, has expanded its range of products, performing shows and events for brands and within its digital world. In August of this year, American singer Ariana Grande performed a series of in-game shows, a “musical experience” attended by millions of people.

The new paths opened by Fortnite impressed a lot of people – and ended up putting Sweeney’s vision of the metaverse in the spotlight.

Other games have also flirted with the metaverse concept. Roblox, for example, brings together in one platform thousands of games connected to the larger ecosystem, in which players can create different experiences.

In this sense, there is also the Unity platform, for developing applications in 2D and 3D, and which today is investing in what it calls “digital twins” (copies of the real world), and the multinational Nvidia, which is building its “omniverse” , a platform for connecting 3D virtual worlds.

While there are many different ideas about what the metaverse might be, most views pose the social interaction as core.

Facebook, for example, has been experimenting with a virtual reality meeting app called “Workplace” and a social space dubbed “Horizons.” In both virtual avatar systems are used.

Another application, VRChat, was not designed around a specific activity, but as a place where people can enjoy, chat and meet new people.

And there seem to be no limits to creativity. In a recent interview with the Washington Post, Sweeney of Epic Games said he imagines a world in which an automaker that wants to advertise a new model can make it available on the platform so that people can drive it.

This same idea could be taken to the fashion industry: it could be that people start trying on digital clothes while shopping online.

Virtual reality has come a long way in recent years. The latest generation headsets, for example, create the illusion that our eyes are seeing 3D images while the player moves in a virtual world.

The technology has also become more popular – the Oculus Quest 2, for example, Facebook’s VR headset, was a hit at Christmas 2020 in some countries.

The explosion of interest in NFTs (“non-fungible tokens”, in free translation), in turn, may point a way towards the future functioning of an eventual virtual economy. These cryptographic tokens allow for the creation of an ownership digital certificate which can be an efficient way to reliably track ownership of digital assets.

More advanced digital worlds will also need better, more consistent and more mobile connectivity – something that can be solved with the spread of 5G.