What to expect from the Redmi Note 11 line

After a tepid generational update with the Redmi Note 9, Xiaomi greatly increased the family’s features with the arrival of the Redmi Note 10. There were many variants that, among their differentials, offered AMOLED screen, high refresh rates, versatile cameras, and charging fast for the large batteries of the products.

Some models offer 5G connectivity, so expectations for the line Redmi note 11 are big. Rumors have already sought to anticipate what consumers can expect, and it is possible that the first models will be announced as early as October. So, what should be made official soon, for the user looking for a new Xiaomi mid-range cell phone to call his own?

processor upgrade

(Image: Disclosure/MediaTek)

Insiders are still divided on this aspect of the Redmi Note 11. Some believe the company will continue to adopt Snapdragon SoCs, while others are betting on migrating to MediaTek. In any case, the user should see cell phones with a new processing platform, which influences not only performance, but also energy efficiency and image processing.

The most entry-level Redmi Note 11 could span a MediaTek Dimensity 810, while the Redmi Note 11 Pro could offer the Dimensity 920, or even the premium Snapdragon 778G.

As for memory, there would be few changes compared to the Redmi Note 10. There would be options of 6 or 8 GB of RAM memory, with native storage capacities of up to 256 GB.

Less AMOLED, more refresh rate

(Image: Disclosure/Xiaomi)

Something that caught the attention of the Redmi Note 10 generation was the large-scale adoption of AMOLED displays. This type of panel offers truly faded black pixels, with two advantages: more faithful viewing of dark tones, and a slight energy saving in apps and night themes.

For the next generation, behind-the-scenes information indicates that at least more basic versions, such as the Redmi Note 11, may bring an LCD panel. On the other hand, even this model can come with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which is an improvement over the simpler Redmi Note 10, which offers only 60 Hz.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro, in turn, would also bring 120 Hz, and its differential in display would be the adoption of an OLED screen. The size of these devices is still unknown, but for history Pro models bring a larger panel.

More models with 5G

In the Redmi Note 10 line, the models with the new network connectivity were specific and had 5G in the name. Now more popular out there, the technology is starting to reach new cell phones in a more linear way.

With that, even the Redmi Note 11 can build 5G. That’s because the Dimensity 810 supports the fifth generation of mobile networking. The same would happen with the Pro model, as both the Dimensity 920 and the Snapdragon 778G also support 5G.

If Xiaomi confirms 5G in these first two releases, we would certainly see more Redmi Note 11 variants with this support. After all, throughout the Redmi lifecycle, the brand launches new models with distinct characteristics, as we observed with the Note 10 family.

revised cameras

(Image: Disclosure/Xiaomi)

If you already have a Redmi Note 10, perhaps the Redmi Note 11 camera update is not such a considerable upgrade for the migration. But the revisions that could be made should represent a larger resource leap compared to an older Redmi Note.

The Note 11 may feature a new as-yet-unspecified 50MP main lens, replacing the 48-megapixel sensor on the Redmi Note 10. The other sensors have not yet been covered for leaks, but the company should maintain at least one ultrawide lens, and perhaps macro and depth sensor. The adoption of optical zoom camera in the base version of the line is not expected.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro should still have a 108 MP main camera, but it is not yet known if it will be the same sensor as the Redmi Note 10 Pro. larger aperture for lenses or optical image stabilization. But what the manufacturer will do here is uncertain.

Regarding front cameras, the basic model could come with a 13 MP sensor, while the more advanced version could offer 16 megapixels.

even faster loading

(Image: Disclosure/Xiaomi)

A merit of the Redmi Note 10 line was that it offered fast loading even in its most basic versions. Even today it has top of the line that doesn’t reach the 33 W widely used by Xiaomi, while more expensive variants of the family even reach 67 W. .

And with the new generation it shouldn’t be different: we’re hearing about a Pro model that would reach somewhere between 100 and 120 W of power at the socket — something that only the Mi 10 Ultra, 11T Pro and Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 reach today.

Even if the cheapest models keep the current minimum 33 W of the Note 10 family, they would still be in a privileged position in the mid-range smartphone market.

Competitive price

Chinese manufacturers were the first to invest in robust middlemen at truly competitive prices. This proved to be effective, given their growth in short periods.

The market suffers from a shortage of chips, but insiders point out that Xiaomi should be able to maintain a balanced value for its next Redmi Note. They could cost between R$1,000 and R$2,000 — in values ​​converted from China — depending on the version.

Xiaomi has been investing in the Brazilian market, and given the amount of Redmi Note 10 that arrived here, it is quite likely that Note 11 will come too. But keep in mind that the national price is higher — given the approvals and warranty certifications involving the devices.