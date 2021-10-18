Where does what I eat come from: potato, which was once associated with witchcraft, can now be ‘planted in the air’ | Agro-industry-wealth in Brazil

THE The Scottish Church, for example, even banned its cultivation because it was not mentioned in the Bible., being still accused of spreading disease such as tuberculosis, rickets, syphilis and even lust, says gastronomic critic Danusia Barbara, in her book “Ao Vencedor, as Potatas!”.

However, the potato’s “greatest crime” was that it resembled a plant in its family (Solanaceae) called belladonna. This contains a substance that was used at the time to make ointments, medicinal ointments, which were believed to give witches the power to fly.

Hundreds of years later, the story becomes comical. Nobody flies with potatoes, but, who knew, the Science discovered in the 20th century that the vegetable can be “planted in the air” in a technique called aeroponics.

2 of 6 Aeroponia potato — Photo: CBA Seeds/Disclosure Potato Aeroponics — Photo: CBA Seeds/Disclosure

In this method, the plants are suspended in the air in greenhouses, supported by the root collar. The model is used to produce tiny seed potatoes, which are then planted in a traditional field, giving the vegetable that reaches our table.

Among its benefits is the water economy and more potatoes per plant (learn more about this technique and other potato historical facts below, in this article).

In Brazil, the potato market moves R$9.3 billion per year, with a third of the production coming from Minas Gerais. In the world, the country ranks 21st among producers. China and India are in the lead, show data from the Brazilian Potato Association (ABBA).

3 out of 6 Potatoes are not English! The tuber is native to South America, from the Andes Mountains. — Photo: Art/g1 Potato is not English! The tuber is native to South America, from the Andes Mountains. — Photo: Art/g1

In the technique of “planting potatoes in the air”, seedlings are placed in greenhouses and the plants grow from a misting (transformation of water to steam) of the roots.

In the water, the nutrients necessary for the plant to grow healthy are placed: nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, calcium and magnesium, for example. The roots are in a dark box, simulating the underground environment.

In 2018, Jornal Nacional showed how this system works at CBA Sementes, in Divinolândia (SP), the first company to produce seed potatoes on a commercial scale in Brazil. See the video below:

In the interior of São Paulo, potatoes grow in bunches

The process of producing seed potatoes is important because you don’t plant the tuber directly in the ground. It is necessary, first, to produce these smaller potatoes, whether in pots, aeroponics or hydroponics, explains Thiago Factor, a researcher at the Agronomic Institute of Campinas (IAC).

According to him, who was one of the researchers who brought the technique to Brazil, aeroponics is currently the system with greater productivity compared to traditional systems.

While in the “air planting” 40 to 60 tubers are produced per plant, in the conventional system, in pots, 5 to 10 seed potatoes are generated.

And plants grow faster: in 7 days, the potato is already tuberifying in aeroponics, whereas, in the soil, it starts to develop in 40 days.

“This is because you optimize the passage of nutrients to the root. water with nutrients goes straight to the root. Imagine if this root was in the ground, with a particle of clod, stone, sticks, preventing it from walking freely”, adds Factor.

4 out of 6 Seed Potatoes in Aeroponia. — Photo: CBA Seeds/Disclosure Seed Potatoes in Aeroponia. — Photo: CBA Seeds/Disclosure

Less water and safer

O system also generates savings of more than 90% compared to traditional models. “Aeroponics is a closed system: as the plant absorbs nutrients, the water returns to the tank. You don’t lose it by evaporation or percolation,” says Factor.

The technique also guarantees a greater phytosanitary security. “Within a closed and screened environment, away from the ground, the incidence of pests and diseases that can damage the seed is much lower”, it says.

Can you consume this seed potato?

THE seed potato can be consumed as it is nothing more than a smaller size potato.

It is also possible to produce larger tubers in aeroponics, but, according to Factor, the system does not compensate for this type of production because it has a higher cost than the conventional method, due to the necessary equipment.

5 of 6 Seed Potatoes — Photo: CBA Seeds/Disclosure Seed Potatoes — Photo: CBA Seeds/Disclosure

Reduce import cost

On the other hand, aeroponics has been shown to be advantageous for producers who buy seeds, not only because of the mentioned productivity, but also because they reduce dependence on imports.

Currently, Brazil buys 30% of the seeds from abroad, mainly from Europe. And, with the high dollar, this cost has weighed on the producer’s pocket, as the imported input costs twice as much.

The CEO of CBA Semente, Lucas Pladevall Moreira, even says that his company is taking part in a project to eliminate seed potato imports from two large industries in Brazil. One of them is Pepsi, one of the main buyers of CBA.

“With this, we are going to allow Brazil to be able to produce quality seed potatoes at a lower cost,” he says.

See 6 fun facts about potatoes

6 out of 6 Potatoes are not English! — Photo: Disclosure Potato is not English! — Photo: Disclosure

Potato is not English! She is native of South America, from the Andes Mountains, where it has been cultivated for over 8,000 years; the tuber only arrived in Europe around 1570 , according to the Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa); In Brazil, she was nicknamed English because British engineers who came to participate in the construction of railways in the country, starting in the 19th century, demanded potatoes in their meals ; After years of bad reputation in Europe, the Potato status began to change in the reign of Louis 16 (1754-1793), in France. That’s because the pharmacist Antoine Parmentier showed the safety and nutrients of food , in studies made during his imprisonment in Prussia in the Seven Years’ War; Parmentier believed that the potato had the potential to fight hunger that’s why, convinced the king to devise a strategy to convince the population to plant : in a piece of land in Paris, he ordered the seeding of the tuber, with the surveillance of soldiers during the day, under the pretext that the food would only be for the nobility. At night, the guard left the place and people began to steal the food ; Potato cultivation as strategy to fight hunger is currently present in public policies in China and India , for example. This is because, in a context of dispute for land and water, the tuber is ideal for planting in small spaces due to its versatility. “ You can eat potatoes more times a day, with different combinations. Unlike garlic, peanuts, onions, etc,” says the president of the Brazilian Potato Association (ABBA), Natalino Shimoyama.

Potato is a food base 160 countries

