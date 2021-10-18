Where is Thiago Mendonça? Angel Face Actor declares himself for boyfriend · TV News

On the air as Vitor in the re-presentation of Carinha de Anjo, Thiago Mendonça has been missing from the soap operas since he finished recording the SBT plot at the end of 2017. Usually discreet even on social networks, the actor showed his whereabouts this weekend with two posts: a fun one with a video of her version of Tia Perucas (Priscila Sol) of the soap opera, and another with a statement to her boyfriend, Henrique Mello.

Mendonça, 40, has been dating Mello for eight years. “No. It’s not Valentine’s Day. It’s not his birthday. It’s just that today I woke up wanting to thank these eight years. When it’s good, when it’s bad, when it’s great, it’s better knowing I can count on you. I love you.” , wrote the interpreter.

For those who don’t remember, Mendonça became famous when he played the characters Bernardinho in the soap opera Duas Caras (2007) and the singer Luciano, from the duo with Zezé Di Camargo, in the film Dois Filhos de Francisco (2005).

He also gave life to one of the national rock icons, singer and composer Renato Russo (1960-1996) in the feature Somos Tao Jovens (2013). His last job at Globo was Felipe, an alcoholic doctor in Em Família (2014), a serial written by Manoel Carlos.

Check out the posts and see how Thiago Mendonça is currently: