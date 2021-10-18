who Bruna Marquezine and Neymar caught after they broke up?

After a relationship with “back and forth”, Bruna Marquezine and Neymar complete three years apart. The actress and the football player officially started the relationship in 2013 and the end was confirmed by Bruna in October 2018.

Even with the constant cheering of fans for a comeback, life went on for the two famous during the period. Bruna had only one relationship officially in the period, and Neymar claims to be single since then.

Who did Neymar stay with?

Anitta and Neymar at Sapucaí in 2019 Image: Daniel Pinheiro/AgNews

Anitta

In 2020, Neymar claimed to have hooked up with celebrities in an interview with Matheus Mazzafera’s YouTube channel. One of the names mentioned by the football player was the singer Anitta.

The two were seen together during the 2019 carnival in Rio de Janeiro and exchanged kisses in a box during the samba school parades.

Giovanna Lancellotti

Actress Giovanna Lancellotti was also remembered by Neymar in the interview. Without counting when it happened, the athlete pointed out that he would be with the two again.

Lancellotti said in an interview with Giovanna Ewbank that the two are just friends, not confirming that the two stayed at some point.

singers and influencer

Neymar also revealed that he stayed with singers MC Mirella, who is now married to Dynho Alves, and Tati Zaqui. He claimed to have kissed DJ Bárbara Labres, with whom he also continued to be friends.

Also in conversation with Matheus Mazzafera, digital influencer Pamella Rodrigues, known as By Pamella, said she stayed with the football player. She confirmed without giving details during the interview.

Barbara Labres beside her friend Neymar Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Affairs and speculations

There are many speculations about Neymar’s love life. The most recent one pointed out a relationship between the athlete and Bruna Biancardi, with whom he appears in photos published on social networks. The two have not officially confirmed a relationship.

Jade Picon was also named as an affair of the Brazilian team player. An alleged relationship between them generated controversy after the end of the influencer with singer João Guilherme.

Recently, the player was seen with the French model Cindy Bruna, who has also been identified as an affair in 2019 after the Brazilian’s arrival at Paris Saint-Germain. The two enjoyed together a party that was attended by other athletes from the French club.

Cindy Bruna was named as Neymar’s affair in 2019 Image: Reproduction/Instagram

The names of Karoline Lima – current girlfriend of defender Eder Militão -, singer Gabily, Camila Karam and digital influencer Flávia Pavanelli have also been speculated. The latter said in an interview with “TV Fama” that the two are “just friends”.

Bruna Marquezine’s ex-boyfriends

Bruna Marquezine had two relationships during the “comings and goings” with Neymar. After the definitive breakup, the actress only officially admitted to a romance.

Marlon Teixeira

Model Marlon Teixeira had a quick romance with Bruna Marquezine in 2014 during one of the breakups between the football player and the actress.

Currently, Marlon is also dating actress Débora Nascimento. The two entered into a relationship in May of this year during a trip to Mexico.

The Marlon Teixeira model Image: Leo Franco/AgNews

Mauritius Destri

Bruna Marquezine was the protagonist of the soap opera “I Love Paraisópolis” alongside Maurício Destri during 2015. The two maintained a relationship at the time.

The relationship was revealed by the actor’s mother during an interview with the duo on the program “Mais Você”. In 2020, Bruna said on Twitter that the two were not dating until that moment and were “preserving themselves to find out if it would become something more serious”.

James Yorc

Bruna Marquezine participated in the video “Eu Amei Te Ver”, by Tiago Iorc, in 2015. At the time, the actress was singled out as the reason for the separation between the singer and Isabelle Drummond.

“I was with Tiago yes, but months after he and Isabelle broke up. We didn’t stay at the time of the clip,” he said in a publication on social networks.

Enzo Celulari

Son of Claudia Raia and Edson Celulari, Enzo was the only one to publicly assume a relationship with the actress after the final breakup between her and Neymar.

Bruna and Enzo started dating in April of this year, and ended their romance in June. Recently, the actress said that her ex-partner often visits the pet they adopted together.

Photographer published photos by Bruna Marquezine and Enzo Celulari Image: Reproduction/Instagram @neuronha

Pointed as affairs

Speculations about possible relationships are also constant with Bruna Marquezine. Arthur Aguiar, Guilherme Leicam, Lucas Kalil and Raphael Sumar have already been appointed as new affairs.

Recently, fans speculated about a relationship with fellow actor Ricky Tavares. The two worked together during the production of Netflix’s “Maldives” series.