who is PSG striker pivotal controversy with Wanda Nara

Striker Mauro Icardi, who now plays for PSG, is also known for playing one of the biggest betrayals in football history.

That’s because, in 2013, at the age of 20, the Argentine started to have a relationship with Wanda Nara, until then his friend’s wife, compatriot and club colleague Maxi López.

In recent days, however, the marriage with the model and businesswoman seems to have ended – and again in a controversial way.

O UOL Sport gathered some details of Icardi’s professional and personal life. Check it out below:

100% football

Born in 1993 in Argentina, Icardi left South America early and spent years of his youth in Europe. At age 12, he joined the youth teams of Unión Vecindario, a small team from Spain.

Highlight of the team, he was hired by Barcelona three years later, still to work in youth teams. Until then, his personal life was marked by discreet and anonymous relationships.

In 2010, close to turning 18, Icardi left Spain for Italy and started playing for Sampdoria, the club where he became a professional.

Mauro Icardi in action for Sampdoria; player turned professional at the Italian club Image: Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

double betrayal

It was at the club located in Genoa that his name came to be remembered also for off-field attitudes. In 2012, the striker received compatriot Maxi López on the team – the former Vasco was married to model and businesswoman Wanda Nara since 2008.

The following year, the players’ relationship turned sour. That’s because Icardi began to have a loving relationship with his friend’s wife – they had even taken a vacation together shortly before the betrayal.

THE “talaricage” traveled the world and did not go unpunished: the 20-year-old striker at the time – who married the blonde months after exposing his relationship – was no longer called up for the Argentina national team and, amid the repercussions on the act, left the Sampdoria.

obviously he is Maxi Lopez they also broke the bond of friendship. The two, incidentally, did not greet each other years later, still in European football. To this day, they have not reconciled.

Maxi Lopez ignores Mauro Icardi’s greeting Image: Reproduction

Just love…

From 2014 until now, Icardi and Wanda lived, under the eyes of fans, a life 100% high spirits. Together, the two published photos together on social networks, and the vows of love were constant.

From the relationship, by the way, two daughters came: Francesca and Isabella, who are sisters of three children of Maxi López with the blonde – Valentino, Benedicto and Constantino.

Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara have been together since 2013, when the blonde broke up with Maxi López after discovering betrayal Image: Efe

The businesswoman has been with her husband since the athlete’s departure from Sampdoria: he spent six seasons at Inter Milan before signing with PSG.

… or not

Icardi posted a photo with wife Wanda Nara in the midst of separation Image: Web Reproduction

The possible end of the marriage came this weekend. That’s because the blonde deleted the photos she had with the player and stopped following him on Instagram, implying a betrayal.

The attacker, on the other hand, posted photos alongside the woman on his page, ignoring the partner’s initiative. Amidst the imbroglio, he did not train with the rest of the PSG squad yesterday – the fact was repeated today.

This morning, Wanda returned to the spotlight by taking a photo of her hand. In the caption of the image, she wrote that she prefers to see her hands “without a ring”, indicating the end of the relationship.