Why have oil in your wallet?

The global energy crisis is one of the most talked about issues recently. Is not for nothing. Last week, prices for Petroleum jumped to the highest levels in years.

Brent oil, which is the main world reference, surpassed US$ 84 per barrel, the highest since the end of 2018.

To have the dimension, in March of this year, the price was situated at US$67. U.S (WTI) surpassed US$ 80.50 per barrel, touching the maximum since the end of 2014.

Projections from large institutions such as Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Bank of America (BofA) for the commodity prices this year and in 2022 have been revised upwards.

In a report released a few days ago, BofA estimates that Brent can reach US$ 100 by the third quarter of next year.

What’s behind this bullish oil trend?

It is a combination of factors, it is worth mentioning the main ones here.

With the progress of vaccination against Covid-19 and the reopening of the economy, the global demand for oil and its derivatives has been increasing considerably and at an accelerated pace.

On the supply side, recovery is usually slower because it is not a “simple switch on” the production chain.

But a relevant point is that, in the world, there is an ongoing reduction of investments in the fossil fuel sector in favor of renewable energy.

The impact of this is great, to give you an idea, the president’s environmental policy Joe Biden says that licenses to explore for oil in the United States will no longer be granted. In turn, China has promised to neutralize its carbon emissions by 2060, therefore, it is undergoing a revolution to make its energy matrix cleaner.

This transition to combat global warming is inexorable and super positive, however, it has not been as organized as it should have been.

Therefore, there is a mismatch between oil supply and demand – pushing prices up.

Alternatives to the wallet

Therefore, in this context of rising commodity prices, it pays to have an exposure to oil in the investment portfolio.

It is a fact that the economy will still be dependent on oil in the coming years – even due to the timing of the development of technologies linked to the green economy. If you think about it, most of the population doesn’t drive an electric car.

And, to reach a greater volume of renewable energy, many structural changes are needed, such as building hydroelectric plants, setting up fields with solar panels, wind farms, new vehicles, machines, equipment, etc. The production process and the logistics of much of this will still require fossil fuels, including oil.

In fact, in general, oil derivatives will continue to have, for a long time, a large participation in the transport of inputs and goods globally.

Then, where to invest ?

To take advantage of this movement, the Petrobras (PETR4). This is one of my recommendations in the portfolios I carry here at Empiricus.

The company has benefited from the oil boom around the world.

Speaking of its fundamentals, Petrobras managed to reduce production costs, reduce its indebtedness and has successfully implemented its divestment plan to focus on the strategic segments of oil and gas extraction.

The BoFA, in its report, expects higher dividends from the company for 2022.

Despite all this, there is an eternal fear of political interference in Petrobras and in fuel prices.

Therefore, I defend a small position in Petrobras and, more than that, diversification.

Another very interesting and very practical path, without running the risk of state intervention, is the fund Vitreous Oil, a combo with shares of oil exploration, refining and distribution companies, as well as ETFs and commodity futures contracts.

Among the Brazilians, the fund is also part of the PetroRio (PRIO3) and 3R Petroleum (RRRP3), as well as several companies from abroad.

THE Chevron, one of the mega-investor’s bets Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the companies that make up the portfolio of Vitreous Oil, which has already appreciated 27.5% since its creation in March this year.

The advantage is that it is possible to access all this from R$100 and still rely on the active management of specialists in this market.

Every crisis opens up opportunities; so, just enjoy them.

I WANT TO KNOW MORE ABOUT VITREOOIL