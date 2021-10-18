Why is the price of oil soaring around the world? | Economy

The price of a barrel of oil of the WTI type surpassed US$80 (R$436) last Monday (11/10) – it was the first time in almost eight years.

The quotation of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), a type of crude oil that serves as a price reference in the US, closed at US$ 80.52, confirming the upward trajectory that has been registered for months.

The Covid-19 pandemic and measures to restrict circulation adopted in several countries to fight the new coronavirus brought down prices. Just a year ago, WTI cost just $40.

With the end of the pandemic approaching, however, prices soared. What is behind this significant increase?

The answer to this question, according to specialists, includes not only traditional factors – such as the performance of OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) – or conjunctural factors, such as the pandemic, but also a new strategy for oil-producing companies in Brazil. U.S.

“There is a strong correlation between the pandemic situation and the increase in oil prices,” says Mark Finley, a researcher specializing in energy and oil at Rice University, USA.

The expert explains that, just as in 2020 there was a strong link between the pandemic and the drop in oil prices, this year the recovery influenced both the demand and the supply of oil.

“That’s the main factor. On the demand side, we’re seeing a reactivation of the economy and mobility after the impact of covid-19, so after we’ve experienced the biggest drop in oil demand last year, this year we’ll probably see it the biggest increase,” he says.

“On the supply side, there is a combination of production cuts by OPEC and other producers such as Russia (which is now known as OPEC+), and a drop in production in the US and elsewhere due to low prices that registered a barrel last year,” adds Finley.

OPEC, Russia and other producers have an agreement to progressively increase supply in order to eliminate the production cuts they applied to face the drop in demand due to the pandemic.

These increases, however, are not automatic, as countries meet monthly to assess the market and decide on its application.

The unusual strategy of American producers

A new element that has contributed to the increase in the price of crude oil is the restriction also by oil producers in the United States.

This is an unusual strategy for these companies, which used to increase production whenever oil prices were favorable.

“One of the surprising stories in the oil market this year is that producers in the United States were very disciplined and didn’t respond to rising prices with a drastic increase in oil extraction,” says Finley.

“There has been an increase, but it’s not even remotely close to where it was before the pandemic, when, by the way, prices were lower than they are now. It was a big change,” he adds.

According to data from Baker Hughes, which provides services to the oil and gas sector, there were around 533 operational drillings in the United States last week, which represents an increase of 233 from a year ago, but much less than the than the 1,580 that were active the last time oil hit those prices in October 2014.

Rising oil creates huge inflationary pressures — Photo: Getty Images via BBC

The United States has a great capacity to rapidly increase its production through the exploration of shale oil, whose wells can come into operation in a short period of time and which do not require large long-term investments.

Currently, about 65% of US production is shale oil, according to US government data.

Typically, whenever oil prices rise substantially, shale producers increase extraction. But this time it didn’t. Why?

“It’s mostly because of the investors,” says Mark Finley. “For 10 years these companies have been growing rapidly, but without giving much money to their investors, who are now more cautious and demand that, instead of reinvesting profits in opening more wells and increasing production, companies use the resources of a more astute way so they can make a profit,” he explains.

The economic slowdown caused by the covid-19 pandemic has hit many oil companies in the United States hard, where WTI oil has traded at negative prices. In other words, companies had to hire third parties to take care of the oil and not need to store it.

“This has never happened before and is partly responsible for caution [no mercado]. I think that had an impact. It could be one of the reasons investors changed their attitude in this way,” says Finley.

“With this strategy, the US shale oil industry will likely achieve the best financial results in its history this year,” he adds.

Thus, production containment benefits not only OPEC countries and their allies, but also American companies.

Inflationary pressures

The rapid recovery in demand after the halt in activity caused by the pandemic has led to a complex economic situation.

Problems in the supply chain and rising raw material prices are leading to a relative scarcity of certain types of products, which fuels inflationary pressures The rise in the price of crude oil adds to all of this.

“The increase in the price of oil contributes to the increase in inflation because oil is the raw material for many products, mainly gasoline and diesel, which is a fuel for transport, but is also used in many cases as a fuel for the generation of electricity” says José Valera, a lawyer and oil specialist at the law firm Mayor Brown, in Houston (Texas), USA.

“In addition, oil is also an input for the petrochemical industry, where it is used in the manufacture of plastics and other products,” he adds.

In the United States, drivers are already feeling the impact of the increase in the price of gasoline, as they are paying around 40% more per liter than a year ago. In Brazil, prices are even higher due to the devaluation of the real against the dollar.

Valera explains that as the price of oil rises, the cost of producing gasoline and diesel increases, which translates into higher costs for producers and transporters. These costs end up being passed on to the consumer, with price increases.

“Producers and transporters need to recover these higher costs to continue maintaining their profit margins and thus be able to sustain their own business,” he says.

Valera sees prospects that the value of a barrel of oil will continue to rise or, at least, not fall substantially from current levels.

“The recovery of the economy after the impact of the pandemic is manifesting itself with very sustained growth in most countries in the world, which, as we see now, translates into increased energy and fuel consumption, which means greater demand for oil. But production will not necessarily increase at the same rate,” he warns.

The challenge of climate change

José Valera says that, in addition to the strategy of OPEC and other countries to limit oil production, there is another factor that limits production: the fact that many oil companies invest less in oil to invest more in energy and renewable fuels.

Far from being the result of good intentions, the change comes because societies around the world are pushing companies to make the transition – especially in Europe, says Mark Finley.

“Companies like Shell, Total or BP are trying to put more resources into new forms of energy. Some American companies like Chevron and ExxonMobil have also said they are looking for ways to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from their operations,” he said. .

Finley points out that the rise in the price of crude oil takes place against a background of rising cost of coal and electricity in many places.

“Part of what is happening is that there has been an adaptation of the traditional energy landscape and it is important to remember that, although everyone wants to move towards a future of low consumption of fossil fuels, they still supply 85% of the world’s energy demand”, he says.

“The main challenge for us as society, for politics and for business is how to continue to provide reliable and affordable energy to keep the economy running today, while at the same time investing in and planning the transition to a low-energy future. fossil fuel,” says Finley.