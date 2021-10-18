Why is the price of oil soaring around the world?

  • Ángel Bermúdez (@angelbermudez)
  • From BBC News World

California oil well

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

American producers maintain limited production

The price of a barrel of oil of the WTI type surpassed US$80 (R$436) last Monday (11/10) – it was the first time in almost eight years.

The quotation of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), a type of crude oil that serves as a price reference in the US, closed at US$ 80.52, confirming the upward trajectory that has been registered for months.

The covid-19 pandemic and the measures to restrict circulation adopted in several countries to fight the new coronavirus brought down prices. Just a year ago, WTI cost just $40.

With the end of the pandemic approaching, however, prices soared. What is behind this significant increase?