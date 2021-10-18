Why Spain’s Socialist Government Wants to Criminalize Prostitution | World

The president of the government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, pledged, in a speech on Sunday (17), to criminalize prostitution in the country.
Speaking to supporters at the end of the three-day Socialist Party congress in Valencia, Sanchez said the practice “enslaves” women.
Prostitution was decriminalized in Spain in 1995, and in 2016, the UN estimated that the sex industry in the country was worth 3.7 billion euros (BRL 23.4 billion).
A 2009 survey suggests that one in three Spanish men has already paid for sex. However, another report published in 2009 indicates that this percentage is higher (39%).
In 2011, the UN named Spain as the third largest center of prostitution in the world, behind Thailand and Puerto Rico.
Prostitution is currently not regulated in Spain and there is no punishment for those who offer paid sexual services of their own volition, as long as this does not take place in public spaces.
However, pimping (acting as an intermediary between a sex worker and a potential client) is illegal.
The industry has grown a lot since its decriminalization and an estimated 300,000 women work as prostitutes in Spain.
In 2019, Sánchez’s party published a promise in its electoral manifesto to criminalize prostitution, which was seen as a measure to attract more female voters.
The manifesto called prostitution “one of the most cruel aspects of the feminization of poverty and one of the worst forms of violence against women.”
Pedro Sánchez vowed to criminalize prostitution during speech at Socialist Party conference in Valencia — Photo: Getty Images via BBC
However, two years after the election, no bill was introduced.
Proponents of the current Spanish system say it has brought enormous benefits to women who work as prostitutes. and made their lives safer.
However, in recent years, concerns about trafficking in women for the purpose of sexual exploitation have increased.
In 2017, Spanish police identified 13,000 women in this situation, claiming that at least 80% of them were being exploited against their will by third parties.