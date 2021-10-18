Why US has record container ship congestion | Economy

Container ships have been lining up off the California coast in the United States for weeks to unload their goods. Amidst a veritable congestion of global supply chains, some have to wait days to dock.

“We’re facing an unprecedented increase in new cargo arrivals at the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles. It’s a mix of old supply chain challenges with major changes in global trade due to the pandemic,” said the mayor of the California city of Long Beach.

Satellite images of the Long Beach and Los Angeles harbor area show a swarm of large ships parked, waiting to unload.

These are container ships carrying goods — almost everything imaginable, from toys to tennis rackets — from Asia across the Pacific Ocean to the west coast of the United States.

Marine Traffic, the ship tracking website, counted more than 50 container ships off the coast of Long Beach and Los Angeles on Oct. 13, after record traffic jams in September.

The two ports are the main reference for cargo coming from China. So once a congestion starts, it’s likely to get worse quickly, says Janet Porter, chairman of the editorial board of Lloyd’s List, a publication on the maritime industry.

“The entire shipping cycle has slowed down. Some ships wait days, even a few weeks, to unload.”

In the first eight months of 2021, the volume of cargo shipped from Asia to the US increased by about 25% compared to the same period in 2019, before the covid-19 pandemic, according to data from the Container Trades Statistics. The scenario was different, for example, in Europe, where the numbers remained virtually unchanged between the two periods.

On the east coast of the US, there are also lines of ships in the port of Savannah, Georgia. August was the second busiest month in the region on record.

The so-called container crisis has different aspects. About two months ago, the epicenter was China itself, which decided to close some of its busiest container ports in an effort to prevent the spread of covid-19, diagnosed in some officials. This bottleneck has driven up the cost of ocean freight and caused a global shortage of products.

2 of 2 Ships lined up near Los Angeles and Long Beach ports — Photo: Reuters Ships lined up near the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach — Photo: Reuters

Part of the US container-ship congestion is due to increased demand from Americans, who have often preferred to spend shopping online rather than going on vacation or dining out.

The demand for consumer goods, in general, grew 22% from pre-pandemic levels (comparing August 2021 with February 2020).

The consulting firm Capital Economics draws attention to the significant increase in imports of toys, games and sporting goods (up to 74%) and home appliances (up to 49%).

“Right now, many shipping carriers have their containers full of themed goods. That’s billions of dollars worth of Halloween items and many billions of dollars worth of Christmas decorations like Christmas trees and lights,” adds Professor Christopher Tang of the University of California in Los Angeles.

The country’s own effort to recover the economy also contributes to pressure on demand, he says.

As companies encourage their employees to return to work face-to-face, the demand for office equipment such as computers and printers increases – many of which are now trapped in multiple containers from Asia.

And there are also new equipment that will be used within the strategies to avoid coronavirus contamination within the office environment.

“Many air filters and ventilation equipment are also in these containers waiting to be unloaded,” adds Tang.

When the cargo finally arrives at the port, however, the problem doesn’t end.

As Gary Hufbauer, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, points out, there is now a shortage of skilled dock workers, truck drivers and rail crew to ensure that goods are efficiently distributed in the US.

“This is largely a reflection of the Delta variant, but also the retirement of many workers, particularly among truck drivers.”

Was it possible to have avoided the problem?

“I don’t think anyone predicted this dramatic increase in demand — especially after the ships had to ‘sauce’ because of the pandemic,” says Porter.

The image of ship jams off the coast of California has raised a broader debate about the state of supply chains in the country. For some time there has been a demand by the sector for the infrastructure to be modernized.

Experts say that part of the logistical capacity problems at US ports actually existed before the pandemic.

“This reflects years of inadequate investment. A port’s capacity doesn’t deteriorate as quickly, but there was probably less than 5% margin of idle capacity [antes da pandemia]”, points out Hufbauer.

In a statement on the matter, the White House chief of staff declared that the Biden administration would be dealing with the “supply chain mess” that it inherited from previous administrations.