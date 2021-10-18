Why US has record container ship congestion

  • Micah Luxen
  • BBC Reality Check

Container ships waiting to unload at the port of Los Angeles

Credit, Reuters

Photo caption,

Ports like Los Angeles have seen lines of vessels waiting to unload

Container ships have been lining up off the California coast in the United States for weeks to unload their goods. Amidst a veritable congestion of global supply chains, some have to wait days to dock.

“We’re facing an unprecedented increase in new cargo arrivals at the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles. It’s a mix of old supply chain challenges with major changes in global trade due to the pandemic,” said the mayor of the California city of Long Beach.

Satellite images of the Long Beach and Los Angeles harbor area show a swarm of large ships parked, waiting to unload.

These are container ships carrying goods — almost everything imaginable, from toys to tennis rackets — from Asia across the Pacific Ocean to the west coast of the United States.