Will the readjustment of the minimum wage in 2022 give benefits to policyholders?

The forecast increase for the minimum wage in 2022 is positive. The readjustment should be the biggest in recent years, with a forecast of 8%. If it occurs, it will be the most relevant increase since 2016, when the correction was 11.6%. However, the readjustment should only cover the average devaluation of the current year.

new minimum wage

If implemented, the 8% increase will make the minimum wage jump from R$1,100 to R$1,192.40. Despite the readjusted amount, this is not a real gain for Brazilians. This is because the value will only compensate for the loss of value that the minimum wage suffered.

In other words, the purchasing power of citizens will not be affected, or at least it will not increase. Compensation also takes place if the price of basic products does not continue to rise. Otherwise, the salary will remain behind in 2022.

public obligation

The adjustment of the minimum wage is not a bona fide initiative of the political powers. It is provided for in the Constitution and serves so that purchasing power is kept within acceptable limits. The review of the value must be carried out periodically, in order to analyze the proportional adjustment.

Since 2020, the value has been changed to follow the accumulated inflation. In other words, all the inflation accumulated in the previous year serves as a basis for recalculating the minimum wage.

The current forecast is that 2021 inflation will end at 8%. However, this index can go up or down depending on the country’s economic variations. The problem is that the price of products is not held back by purchasing power. Therefore, they continue to rise, even if workers’ incomes do not keep up with the rise.

Readjustment reflexes

The increase in the Brazilian minimum wage also impacts the Federal Government’s budget. According to the Ministry of Economy, the load can be quite heavy on the payroll. For every R$1 more in the minimum wage, the government spends R$315.4 million more.

It is worth noting that the minimum wage is the basis for calculating various public benefits. Among them, those offered by the INSS stand out. That is, every time the minimum wage goes up, all these benefits and benefits go up simultaneously.

So, INSS retirees and pensioners will benefit from the increase. Even if discreet, the value directly impacts the benefits. The difference can be large depending on the amount of money the beneficiary receives.