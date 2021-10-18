William Bonner appeals and displays a cute image with Renata Vasconcellos

William Bonner continued the emotional moment seen in the National Newspaper of the last Friday (15) between him and Renata Vasconcellos. After a special article on GloboNews’ 25th anniversary, the anchors were moved.

On Instagram, the presenter shared an image of him holding Renata’s hand, in support of the feeling of his colleague from the bench, who opened the first GloboNews broadcast, alongside André Trigueiro, in 1996.

“At a certain moment, yesterday, I felt a voice: ‘Son, it’s up to you to choose the right friendships and partnerships. All my life’”, wrote William Bonner in the caption of the publication.

His tribute to Renata moved fans. “I loved the complicity and emotion of you two last night at the end of JN”, declared a netizen. “True friendship is very good, we really have to value it, even more in these difficult times”, pointed another.

“It was beautiful… If I felt this affection sitting on my couch… Imagine her beside you!”, analyzed a third. “How beautiful! We remember family teachings in adult life! Perfect!”, defined one more.

After the special report, Renata Vasconcellos appeared with a face filled with emotion. “To different degrees, we are all very emotional here. So it’s up to me to say that soon…”, said Bonner, before his voice cracked. JN’s anchor then shook hands with the news partner. “Poor Renata…”, supported the journalist.

“We get a lot… It’s hard work and a lot of emotion”she commented in a shaky voice. “Congratulations, GloboNews”, completed. “Congratulations on your part in this”, congratulated William Bonner.

Renata Vasconcellos debuted as an anchor for Globo’s news channel on Em Cima da Hora, a news report that TV broadcast every 30 minutes. She left college straight for the news channel, alongside other newcomers, such as Maria Beltrão and Gioconda Brasil.

Check out: