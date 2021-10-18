With a record in September, agribusiness accumulates a surplus of US$82.3 billion this year

Agribusiness continues to produce good news for Brazil: the sector’s surplus in September was US$8.849 billion, up 21% compared to September 2020, which totaled US$7.298 billion, according to information from the Ministry of Agriculture.

The surplus is due to exports of US$10.10 billion (+21%), a record, compared to imports of US$1.25 billion (+19.2%). In 2021, the agribusiness surplus totaled US$ 82.378 billion, an increase of 20.4% considering the US$ 68.413 billion from January to September of last year.

Soybeans and meat pulled the positive result in September. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, “these sectors together registered an absolute increase in the value of exports of US$1.91 billion, a figure higher than the growth of US$1.75 billion in total Brazilian agribusiness exports, compared to September 2020.”

Another five sectors are responsible for 80.6% of the total value exported by the national agribusiness: soy complex (31.6%); meats (+21.9%); forest products (+11.4%); sugar-alcohol complex (+9.6%); cereals, flours and preparations (6.2%).

The champion in Brazilian agribusiness exports in September was the soy complex, whose exports rose from US$2.13 billion in September 2020 to US$3.19 billion in September 2021 (+50% or +US$1.06 billion in absolute terms). China was the product’s main customer in September.