With defeat, Atlético-MG sees a sequence of 18 games without losing interrupted; team is one inning game undefeated | athletic-mg

If they won or tied with Atlético-GO on Sunday night, in Goiânia, Atlético-MG would reach the imposing mark of 19 games without defeat in Brasileirão, something obtained only three other times in the era of consecutive points. But the defeat came as a result (2-1), and the team was almost there.

Galo’s last defeat in Brasileirão had happened on June 27, when the team fell to Santos 2-0, in Vila Belmiro. Since then, there were 14 wins and 4 draws in the competition, feats that made the team shoot the lead.

1 of 2 Hulk in the match against Atlético-GO, at Estádio Antônio Accioly, valid for the 27th round of the Brasileirão — Photo: Heber Gomes/AGIF Hulk in the match against Atlético-GO, at Estádio Antônio Accioly, valid for the 27th round of the Brasileirão — Photo: Heber Gomes/AGIF

Even with the defeat, Atletico is still at the top, but can see the distance to second place, Flamengo, drop to 8 points in the table. Rubro-Negro, which at 8:30 pm (GMT) hosts Cuiabá, at Maracanã, still has two games in hand.

The streak of 18 games unbeaten in 2021 is tied with the one obtained by Galo in 1986. The record is still the runner-up campaign in 1977. At the time, there were 21 matches winning or tying, in the frustrating final lost to São Paulo, on penalties .

Galo could have already scored an undefeated round, but the 19th round match, against Grêmio, which marks the end of the first half, was postponed to November 3rd.

The biggest unbeaten record of the Brazilian (complete points)

Flamengo (2019): 24 games, with 21 wins and 3 draws

Palmeiras (2018): 23 games, with 17 wins and 6 draws

Corinthians (2017): 19 games, with 14 wins and 5 draws

Atlético (2021): 18 games, with 14 wins and 4 draws

Athletico-PR (2004): 18 games, with 12 wins and 6 draws

São Paulo (2008): 18 games, with 12 wins and 6 draws

The Rooster’s invincibility in the Brazilian

21 games: 17 wins (eight in a row), 4 draws

18 games: 14 wins (nine in a row) and 4 draws