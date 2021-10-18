With expensive gas, PI’s inventor sees the search for a coal stove grow

A tire wheel, iron for making window bars, a refrigerator gas cylinder, rebar and a kitchen stove. With these instruments, metallurgist from Piauí, Cícero Romão Lopes Moreira, 45, created a stove powered by coal, in his workshop in Campo Maior, a city located 78 km from Teresina.

The piece became an alternative for the local population, and even from other states, who saw the price of cooking gas rise beyond what they could afford. This month, Petrobras announced a 7.2% increase in gasoline and cooking gas prices at its refineries. In Piauí, the canister is already sold from R$115 to R$120.

According to Moreira, the search for the complete piece (with three burners, oven and barbecue), which costs R$ 250, are as heated as last year. The demand for the simplest and cheapest stoves has grown.

In recent months, Moreira has seen the demand for so-called stoves (“stoves” with one or two burners) increase by around 50%. The piece with one mouth costs R$50, while the one with two mouths costs R$65.

Two-burner stove is the most sought after piece, according to Moreira Image: Cicero Romao

“This year I have already produced more than 100 stoves. I have 20 orders to make this month for the charcoal stove, and now orders for stoves and barbecues as an alternative have increased by more than 50%, due to the increase in cooking gas”, it says.

The metallurgist guarantees that the stove cooks any food, bakes cakes, breads and other dishes. He says that he has already received orders from several municipalities in Piauí, Maranhão and Brasília.

Invention was born with the increase of 2015 gas

Cícero Romão, from Piauí: with the gas boom in 2015, he created the piece; now, recent increases have increased production Image: Personal Archive

The invention of the gas stove adapted for coal came in 2015, when the canister had a 15% increase, after 13 years with frozen prices.

“There was an abusive increase that year, I saw that the population was complaining a lot and I had the idea of ​​building this charcoal stove”, he says.

The idea came from his experiences in producing iron gratings for house gates and windows, as well as barbecue grills and stoves. Moreira says he needs a four- or six-burner gas stove to transform it into a charcoal model.

“In the past, it was made using clay, and I adapted it for a metal stove”, he says.

According to the metallurgist, the model was patented in 2016. In two days he produces the stove by hand, with the help of a welder.

With the difficulty of finding materials in scraps and the increase in metal, Moreira says that he has been avoiding taking new orders.

He said he spends around R$130 to produce the most complete model, including painting, a welder’s daily allowance and purchasing the material.

Customer says he reduced expenses by up to 80%

Moreira needs a gas stove to adapt it Image: Cicero Romao

Gilmar Luz Moura, 41, bought a piece two months ago for his cafeteria in Campo Maior and says he managed to reduce expenses with the kitchen between 70% and 80%.

“The price of gas is extremely high. We use two cylinders a month in the cafeteria and spend R$240. With the charcoal stove, I spend R$36 a month,” he says.

In Campo Maior, the canister costs R$ 120, while the average price of a bag of charcoal is R$ 18 and lasts two weeks for Moura. “I got a good deal, I’m sure.”

Elisangela Medeiros da Silva, 41, got to know the invention of the metallurgist and wanted to experiment. She says that she cooks rice, beans, meat, pots, a typical stew in the Northeast, and she hasn’t had a problem.

“In addition to the fact that the food is delicious, I still have a cost reduction,” he says.