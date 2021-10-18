With fer at 00Nation, four of Major’s two-time champions are active and competing abroad | DRAFT5

Reinforcement of 00Nation, Fernando “fer” Alvarenga is back to competitive, effectively. This means that, from the two-time Major Champion squad in 2016, four players are still active five years after the achievements and competing abroad.
fer has been out of the picture since he left the MIBR at the end of last year. The player even completed for the BOOM in the title of FIReLEAGUE 2020 is for Imperial at the selective of cs_summit 8 and on IEM Summer 2021. The athlete’s first commitment to the new team will be the second European open selective for the IEM Winter 2021, which will be played this Friday (15).
While fer waited for a new opportunity, the former teammates were already competing. The first of them was Marcelo “coldzera” David, who left MIBR in mid 2019 and went to Make Clan, in which he stayed for almost two years, and is currently completing for the complexity and, with which, he is currently fighting for the BLAST Premier Fall Showdown.
In September of last year, Gabriel “Fallen“Toledo and Epitacio”TACO” de Melo went to the reserve, at the same time of fer. O Verdadeiro found a new home when he was hired by Team Liquid earlier this year, the same period that TACO went to GODENT with the new partners – both, including, will compete for the PGL Major Stockholm 2021.
fer has already debuted on 00Nation. The first championship was the second European selective for the IEM Winter 2021, in which they did not qualify. Recently, they played the European edition of ESEA Cash Cup Autumn 2021.