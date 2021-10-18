With more sex than chapter, Secret Truths 2 will be released fortnightly · TV News

Secret Truths 2 will come to Globoplay’s catalog every fortnight and will have more sex scenes than chapters. The first part of Walcyr Carrasco’s serial opens this Wednesday (20). The releases will be made every ten episodes, which will be available on the platform on November 3rd and 17th and on December 1st and 15th.

With 50 chapters and indicative rating for people over 18, the plot will have 67 sex scenes, according to the column by Patrícia Kogut, from O Globo newspaper. When aired on open TV, the soap opera will gain a lighter version, as anticipated by TV news.

Despite the amount of hot sequences, Amora Mautner said the scenes received a care and a feminine look. “We tell sex in many ways. Not just with kisses and hugs. We show it in the light, in the scenography. In art direction, in the soundtrack, in dance,” said the artistic director in an interview with Fantástico on Sunday ( 17).

The author said that the sequel to the 2015 soap opera will be anchored in the murder of Alex, played by Rodrigo Lombardi. “It’s a new story with new themes and, at the same time, anchored in the first one. What is it anchored in? Alex’s death or not,” said Carrasco. “That’s the secret truth! And also [é ancorada] on the money he left. The struggle for the inheritance”, completed the novelist.

In the plot of Secrets 2, Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) is sure that it was Angel (Camila Queiroz) who killed her father. She will be determined to frame the rival and will assign a detective to investigate her. The boy played by Romulo Estrela will infiltrate the modeling agency, but will develop a torrid relationship with the two.

Angel, on the other hand, will start the serial on the worst. After her husband, Guilherme (Gabriel Leone), dies in a mysterious car accident, the young woman will need to return to prostitution to save the life of her young son, who will be diagnosed with leukemia.

“She goes back to the pink book because she’s broke and her son has leukemia. But that’s where her duality comes in. And we end up discovering where her pleasure is in it. She likes the power too. The power she has over men,” reported Camila Queiroz to Fantástico.

The rerun of the first phase will continue on TV until December. Check out excerpts from the cast interview:

