With no end in sight, eruption in the Canaries is about to complete a month without deaths or injuries; see data | World

About to complete a month, the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma, located in the Canary Islands archipelago, in Spain, is still unfinished.

This Sunday (17), the head of the regional government of the Canaries, Angel Victor Torres, said there are no signs that the end of the eruption is imminent.

Since the volcano came into activity on September 19, ash, the noise of explosions, lava rivers and earthquakes have become part of the reality of La Palma, which has about 83,000 inhabitants.

This Sunday alone, there were 42 tremors, the largest of them with a magnitude of 4.3, according to the National Geographic Institute of Spain, reports the agency Reuters.

1 of 9 Members of the Spanish Military Emergency Unit monitor the evolution of a new lava flow from the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma — Photo: Luismi Oritz/UME/AFP Members of the Spanish Military Emergency Unit monitor the evolution of a new lava flow from the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma — Photo: Luismi Oritz/UME/AFP

For the second day in a row, planes could not fly in the island region because of volcanic ash.

The airlines canceled the 38 flights scheduled for this Sunday (17), many of them coming from other islands in the archipelago located in the Atlantic Ocean. Only four of the 34 flights scheduled for Saturday (16) could take place as planned.

During this almost a month of volcanic activity, thousands of people had to be evacuated from their homes and hundreds of hectares were razed to the ground. So far, there are no records of deaths or injuries.

See below a balance of the main numbers of the eruption:

Despite the trail of destruction caused by the volcano, emergency efforts were successful and no one was injured or died.

2 of 9 Residents watch from a hill as lava flows from the volcano erupting on the island of La Palma, Spain, on September 24, 2021. The volcano in the Canary Islands, a Spanish territory in the Atlantic Ocean, continues to produce explosions and to expel lava five days after starting activity. — Photo: Emilio Morenatti/AP Residents watch from a hill as lava flows from the erupting volcano on the island of La Palma in Spain on September 24, 2021. The volcano in the Canary Islands, a Spanish territory in the Atlantic Ocean, continues to produce explosions and spew lava five days after starting activity. — Photo: Emilio Morenatti/AP

According to the EFE agency, one in five people in the three municipalities located in the area buried by lava flows and within the perimeter of risk for toxic gases and the fall of other materials had to leave their homes. About 3,000 people living in the surrounding area have gone into lockdown because of the risk of inhaling toxic gases, according to the BBC.

3 of 9 Drone image of a lonely house spared from lava flow in the Canary Islands of La Palma, Spain. Photo of September 21, 2021 — Photo: Alfonso Escalero/I Love The World/via REUTERS Drone image of a lonely house spared from lava flow in the Canary Islands of La Palma, Spain. Photo of September 21, 2021 — Photo: Alfonso Escalero/I Love The World/via REUTERS

The equivalent of about 1% of the island’s surface was buried by lava from the Cumbre Vieja, according to the Copernicus satellite. Also according to the EFE agency, 202 hectares of banana, grape and avocado plantations were damaged by the eruption.

4 of 9 Aerial image shows advancing lava river from the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma — Photo: IGME/AFP Aerial image shows advancing lava river from the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma — Photo: IGME/AFP

Almost 2,000 buildings destroyed

Buildings of all kinds were damaged, including houses, schools, churches and commercial buildings. According to the BBC, a cement factory and other industrial sheds were wiped off the map.

5 of 9 Members of the Military Emergency Unit in Spain use protective equipment to clean ash from roofs in La Palma — Photo: Luismi Ortiz/UME/AFP Members of the Military Emergency Unit in Spain use protective equipment to clean ashes from roofs in La Palma — Photo: Luismi Ortiz/UME/AFP

According to EFE, there have been more than 2,700 earthquakes since the eruption began. The strongest of them so far recorded 4.6 magnitude.

This was the altitude reached by the column of ash, or volcanic plume, emitted by the volcano’s main cone on September 28th.

6 of 9 Satellite image shows ash cloud rising from volcano in La Palma, one of the Canary Islands, on October 4, 2021 in Spain — Photo: NASA Earth Observatory via Reuters Satellite image shows ash cloud rising from volcano in La Palma, one of the Canary Islands, on October 4, 2021 in Spain — Photo: NASA Earth Observatory via Reuters

It was the temperature reached by some of the lava flows that crossed La Palma.

7 of 9 Lava from the volcano hits the sea on the Spanish island of La Palma, in the Canaries, on September 29, 2021 — Photo: Borja Suarez/Reuters Lava from the volcano reaches the sea on the Spanish island of La Palma, in the Canaries, on September 29, 2021 — Photo: Borja Suarez/Reuters

This is the eighth eruption on record in La Palma. According to EFE, five eruptions occurred between the 15th and 18th centuries. More recently, there was an eruption in 1949 and another in 1971. By volume of volcanic material emitted, the current one is already the third most important eruption in the history of the Canaries, according to agency.

8 of 9 Cloud of gases formed when lava from the volcano comes into contact with seawater in La Palma, Canary Islands, on September 30, 2021 in Spain — Photo: Daniel Roca/AP Cloud of gases formed when lava from the volcano comes into contact with seawater in La Palma, Canary Islands, on September 30, 2021 in Spain — Photo: Daniel Roca/AP

10.5 million euros (about BRL 67 million)



It is the amount allocated by the government of Spain for urgent housing measures and help for the displaced. The Spanish government president, Pedro Sánchez, said last Thursday (14) to the private broadcaster La Sexta that he will allocate “all the money that is necessary to rebuild this wonderful island”. According to AFP, Sánchez also said that the government will be present “until we rebuild 100% of everything that the volcano destroyed”.