With own goal and VAR controversy, Fluminense wins Athletico-PR away from home | Fluminense

Published 10/17/2021 5:54 PM

Rio – After three games, Fluminense finally won again in the Brazilian Championship. This Sunday afternoon, Tricolor won Athletico-PR 1-0, at Arena da Baixada, for the 27th round. Defender Zé Ivaldo, against, scored the only goal of the match.

The start of the match was not good for Fluminense, who ended up dominated by Athletico in the first minutes. Without giving any gaps in marking and with good offensive integration, Hurricane arrived and managed to threaten the goal of the team from Rio de Janeiro on several occasions. Tricolor, in turn, had difficulties to play and only got their first submission after 29 minutes, when André took the risk from outside the area.

Even playing a bad game, Fluminense ended up winning. In one of the rare offensive plays built by Marcão’s team, Samuel Xavier went to the back and crossed, Santos left the goal badly and Zé Ivaldo turned his head to his own goal and opened the scoring for Tricolor.

Even with Fluminense’s goal, Athletico did not change their stance and went in search of a draw. The best chance came when the ball fell at Pedro Rocha’s feet in the tricolor area, but Marcos Felipe made a great save and guaranteed the tricolor victory in the first stage.

Right on the way back to the second half, the most controversial move of the match. At 2 minutes, John Kennedy received a throw and was shot down in the Hurricane area by Khellven. The referee signaled a penalty, but backtracked after the VAR pointed out the attacker’s offside. However, in the images released by the CBF, it was not possible to see the blue line, only the red one, which gave the impression that the players were on the same line.

Despite having been scolded by the disallowed penalty, Fluminense was not let down and had a correct second time. Tricolor won the midfield with André, who played a great game, and knew how to manage the advantage on the scoreboard. Athletico, in turn, couldn’t keep up the same pace as in the first half and didn’t scare them away, keeping the score 1-0.

With the victory, Fluminense reached 36 points and was closer to the G6. The Laranjeiras club returns to the field next Saturday, at 19, in the derby against Flamengo, at Maracanã.

ATHLETICO-PR 0 X 1 FLUMINENSE

Location: Arena da Baixada

Referee: Felipe Fernandes de Lima

ATHLETICO-PR: Santos, Zé Ivaldo, Nicolás Hernández (Jaderson) and Lucas Fasson; Khellven, Christian, Richard (Márcio Azevedo) and Pedrinho (Erick); Carlos Eduardo (Jáder), Bissoli (Vinicius Mingotti) and Pedro Rocha. Technician: Alberto Valentim.

FLUMINENSE: Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Nino (Manoel), David Braz and Marlon; André, Yago Felipe (Nonato) and Arias (Martinelli); Luiz Henrique (Lucca), John Kennedy (Abel Hernández) and Caio Paulista. Technician: Mark.

Yellow cards: Arias (FLU); Nicolás Hernández and Lucas Fasson (CAP)

Goals: Zé Ivaldo (against) (33′ of the 1st T)