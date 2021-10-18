With the ball and another spirit, Vasco sees another draw rival that caused the first change of coach; compare scenarios | Vasco

After celebrating the victory by 2-1 over the leader Coritiba, Vasco turns its attention to Náutico, opponent of the draw that caused the club’s first coach change of the season. Marcelo Cabo’s fall came a day after the 1 to 1 with the Pernambuco team, a point won with great effort, in extra time. More than the negative result, the sequence of bad performances was decisive for Cabo’s departure.

Today, six days away from the reunion with Alvirrubro, the panorama is different under the guidance of Fernando Diniz. Vasco fans play ball, come from convincing victories – with an unexpected defeat along the way – and are in better condition in the table.

+ “Riquelme, Riquelme, Riquelme”: Castan reveals taking Vasco’s jewel foot, which he considers a phenomenon

1 of 3 Nenê celebrates Vasco’s goal against Coritiba — Photo: Alexandre Durão Nenê celebrates Vasco’s goal against Coritiba — Photo: Alexandre Durão

Vasco pressed before the duel of the first round

After gaining the confidence of the fans at the beginning of Carioca with an organized team and the victory by 3-1 over Flamengo, who interrupted a five-year fast in the derby, Vasco started Serie B very badly. Right away, they suffered two overwhelming defeats in São Januário to Operário and Avaí, both 2-0. In addition, all five triumphs that preceded the match against Náutico were won with suffocation. Even the 3-0 over the CRB, a scoreboard built in the final stretch of the duel, was not easy.

+ Analysis: owner of the midfield, Vasco doesn’t let Coritiba breathe on the Hill on Riquelme’s afternoon

With the exception of the victory over Alagoas mentioned above, the other four came with a minimum balance. Facing Brazil and Brusque, both defeated 2-1, Vasco won with goals at the end of the second half. Against Confiança and Sampaio Corrêa, the team scored 1-0 at the beginning of the duels, but had enormous difficulty to kill the game.

Another characteristic that marked Vasco, eighth placed and two points behind the G-4 on the eve of the confrontation with Náutico, was the team’s uneasiness. Bruno Gomes, one of the vascaínas jewels, was sent off consecutively in the first half of the defeats to Cruzeiro (2-1) and Goiás (1-0). In front of the Goias, by the way, the game ended with a lot of confusion, and MT and Juninho went beyond the point of lack of control.

Marcelo Cabo’s resignation came at a time when Vasco had no identity, as highlighted by ge’s analysis after the draw with Náutico. After the coach achieved solidity with a purposeful game and mastery of ball possession, the lack of victories at the beginning of Serie B made him bet on the reactive game. He even got results, but the team was not yielding. So it was in the 1 to 1 with Alvirrubro. Little football and a goal scored 46 minutes into the final stage, with Morato.

At that time, Vasco was eighth with 18 points (five wins, three draws and four defeats), three less than Avaí, fourth.

2 of 3 Marcelo Cabo, Vasco coach — Photo: Alexandre Durão Marcelo Cabo, Vasco coach — Photo: Alexandre Durão

With good football, Vasco gains encouragement and confidence from the fans

After Cabo, Vasco went down with Lisca. It started well, but soon the bad results returned, and the relationship between the coach and the cast collapsed. Fernando Diniz was the fireman at the time, however, the choice proved to be the right one. After a long time without playing ball, the team returned to being dominant and dangerous.

Even in the defeat to Sampaio Corrêa, in which the team and coach made a lot of mistakes, Vasco was always better than their opponents with Diniz. I could have been better off if I hadn’t suffered draws against CRB and Cruzeiro in extra time.

Although they haven’t thrashed any of their rivals with the coach, Vasco de Diniz is very offensive and attacks as a block. He piles players to one side to either stifle the opponent’s ball or to exchange short passes and reach the area more easily.

See Vasco’s fans party, after Nenê’s goal against Coritiba

Another positive factor is the defensive balance. There were only five goals conceded in seven games. And, despite the demonstrated security, Diniz is not a coach to set locks with players characterized by strong marking power. It has opted for a light team, with Marquinhos Gabriel trailing behind. Compaction, however, has been the key to success.