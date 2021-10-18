With the end of the controversial game decided by the VAR, Chapecoense loses 2-1 to Fortaleza

Chapecoense was very close to getting its first victory inside the Arena Condá for the Brazilian Championship, but ended up being frustrated by the action of the VAR in the last minutes. In the same move, the team from Santa Catarina had a goal disallowed and had a penalty shot against it. With a goal by Yago Pikachu in the 47th minute of the second half, the team from Santa Catarina lost 2-1 to Fortaleza, in the 27th round.

Once again, the VAR generated controversy regarding the way it is used. The Potiguar referee Zandick Gondim Alves Júnior (RN) was well positioned when the ball touched the arm of Moisés, from Chapecoense, and he ordered the play to be followed. On the counterattack, Kaio Alves made a great move in the area, dribbling two times and shooting from the angle. Much celebration for the goal that could determine the first victory at home, after 13 games – five draws and eight defeats.

The party, however, turned into a disappointment because the referee, called by the VAR, annulled the bid and even scored the maximum penalty for Fortaleza, who scored and ended up winning the match. With 45 points, it remains in third position, while Chapecoense, with 13 points, is the lantern.

Fortaleza started better, with possession of the ball and pushing Chapecoense to their defensive field. So much so that he opened the scoring after just five minutes Bruno Melo received a diagonal pass already inside the penalty area and tried to cross, but the ball deflected on Matheus Ribeiro and deceived the goalkeeper Keiller.

The game was even easier for Cearenses, who touched the ball as if waiting for the right moment to expand. I just didn’t expect defender Marcelo Benevenuto’s foolishness, who tried to dribble a sari as the last man, losing the ball to Rodriguinho. The boy carried the ball, entered the area and hit Felipe Alves’ left corner, making everything equal in the 41st minute.

The curious thing is that on the bench, Geuvânio was already warming up and Rodriguinho himself would be able to leave the field. At the start of the second half, Geuvânio took his place. And Geuvânio almost scored the turnaround after five minutes, after heading a cross from the right that took paint off the right post.

The game was more balanced and only attracted attention in the 31st minute, when Bruno Melo scored the second goal. He headed in a free kick raised in the area by Yago Pikachu. But the bid was canceled by the VAR, four minutes later, by an offside from Tinga.

At 42 minutes, Chapecoense came to celebrate the goal of the comeback after Kaio Nunes dribble and shot from the angle. But the VAR drew the referee’s attention to a previous move in the home team’s area, where the ball touched Moses’ arm. The referee disallowed the goal and awarded the penalty.

In the 47th minute, Yago Pikachu dislocated the goalkeeper and made it 2-1. In the celebration, he raised his right arm and sent a kiss to the fans who provoked him. This generated a push and shove between the players and the yellow card for the Fortaleza player.





