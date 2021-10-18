Woman discovers neighbor had been dead for two months: ‘Smell made nausea; body was liquefied’

Reagan Baylee narrated a story that took place at the beginning of the pandemic and said that she felt a strange smell and discomfort caused by the gases released by the decomposing body.

the influencer North-American Reagan Baylee used social media last Friday, 15th, to tell her followers how she spent weeks beside her dead neighbor unknowingly at the start of quarantine. “I slept yards from my dead neighbor for eight weeks,” he posted in a first video on the social network. The publication generated repercussions among followers, who asked for the full story and were answered in another video. “It was May 2020 and the pandemic was reaching its peak. Everyone had been home for about two months and everyone was going a little crazy, including myself. I lived alone in a 23m² apartment in Los Angeles”, he recalled. The influencer narrated that over the days she began to feel nauseated and had trouble sleeping, but related the behavior to social isolation. A few days later, however, she began noticing an increase in insects indoors and a constant stench.

“In the middle of May I started complaining to my landlord about a bad smell that came up whenever a strong wind came into my house, but it wasn’t anything I could find, it was something that came up occasionally. My best way of describing the smell was that of a dead fish, so I thought maybe a bird caught a fish, but in hindsight that’s the stupidest thing I could imagine since there isn’t any lake near me. ”, he stated. Weeks passed and, because of the pandemic, the building manager refused to go to the site, even after being called. The bad smell increased and the influencer called her boyfriend to spend a week at her house. Days later, he couldn’t handle the smell either. “Since my manager said I wouldn’t come, I threatened to call the police. They came and checked on the neighbor who lived to my right, he was perfectly fine and I got a notification because I was harassing people,” he recalled.

Because of protests over George Floyd’s death, the city was in social upheaval and the influencer decided she would avoid calling the police again. The building management agreed, however, to send a maintenance technician, who began vomiting as soon as he walked through the door of the apartment in which a man had died. “He took off his mask and said: ‘I’m going to get the master key, someone is dead in there.’ I started freaking out because for the first time in weeks I didn’t feel crazy,” she said. According to Ragan, the police arrived quickly and broke into the apartment. Immediately, hundreds of insects flew out of the place. “I slammed my door and they told me to stay inside and not leave. Long story short, the police said it was the worst case of decomposition they had ever seen. I won’t go into much detail, mainly to preserve the victim, but I will say that he was practically liquefied, with only the skeleton remaining at that point in the championship. All the symptoms that my boyfriend and I had were due to the toxic gases released by the body”, she narrated. The identity of the influencer’s neighbor was not revealed.