Woman discovers that she was sleeping next to a corpse for two months | Bizarre | Online Diary

Halloween, better known as “Halloween”, is celebrated on October 31st, but throughout this month, it is common to hear macabre and scary stories. On the one hand, pure fiction. On the other, people who experience horrifying facts, to say the least.

One woman, identified as Reagan Baylee, shared a scary story on social media. She revealed that she had been sleeping next to a corpse for at least two months, not even knowing there was a dead person there.

Baylee was living alone in a house when she began to notice a strange smell, which made her feel sick. After trying to find out what was going on, she found out that it was a decomposing body.

“I was having headaches, I wasn’t sleeping through the night and I felt really nauseous. Honestly, we all kind of went through it. I felt a little lonely and getting a little crazy in quarantine, just like everyone else.” justified it, in a post on Tik Tok, which already has more than 8.5 million views.

She thought she wasn’t doing well because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but with the smell getting stronger, plus insects and spiders showing up in her apartment, Baylee thought it best to call the owner of the property. The girl’s boyfriend also got sick because of the strong odor.

The young woman and her boyfriend felt nauseated while they were in the apartment. | Play/Tik Tok

“I started to think that the neighbor’s dog had died or that something had happened. I was worried, but the owner said she couldn’t just bother other residents,” said the young woman, who decided to call the police. “I consulted the police and they told me that after 48 hours, if the owner didn’t fix it, I could call them again. And that’s when things got crazy. I felt like I was on a mission because no one was listening to me.”

After much insistence, Baylee managed to convince the owner of the property to send a maintenance worker to the site, but the smell was so strong, he couldn’t even climb the stairs “and started vomiting”.

“He took off the mask and said ‘I’m going to get the master key, someone is dead’. I immediately started freaking out because for the first time in weeks, I didn’t feel crazy,” said the young woman.

The girl decided to call the police again. As soon as the agents entered the scene, they spotted a corpse. According to Baylee, a lot of insects left the place. “To make a long story short, they said that this was the worst decomposed body they had ever encountered and that they had seen many bodies like that. I won’t go into details, but it was practically a skeleton,” he concluded.