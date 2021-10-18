Woman finds nest with almost 100 snakes under the house

A North American woman had an unpleasant surprise when she discovered a nest of snakes living under her own house in the city of Santa Rosa, California (USA). At least 92 rattlesnakes shared the property with her.

continues after advertising .

The case made news in the San Francisco Chronicle after the woman asked for help from a non-profit organization that specializes in animal rescue. The director of the NGO, Al Wolf, informed that in the first inspection of the residence, 59 cubs and 22 adult snakes were found.

In another two visits to the site, 11 more reptiles were removed. With that, the sum of animals that lived in the place rose to 92.

continues after advertising .

poisonous reptiles

The snakes are of the Pacific rattlesnake species, the only venomous native to California. They are not usually aggressive unless they feel in danger.

According to the specialist, calls like the one from the resident of Santa Rosa are common. However, normally, the number of snakes found is limited to four or five.

continues after advertising .

All rescued snakes were released into the wild. Due to the infestation, Al Wolf says he intends to carry out new maintenance visits to the house in the coming months.

With information: Metropolis