women participate in a walk on Pink October – Gazeta Regional

The Municipal Health Department of Janiópolis held this Monday morning, the 18th, an important walk through the city’s streets, aiming to publicize the Pink October Campaign and, at the same time, raise awareness about the importance of prevention and self-examination for women.

Secretary Mônica Souza comments that the campaign is one of the most important, especially to alert women about breast cancer, which according to her, is still the disease that kills the most women in the world.

“Unfortunately, this is a disease that has killed many women, and Outubro Rosa is a very important campaign that should be embraced by the entire community, as it encourages prevention and testing”, she says.

The walk was attended by local health professionals, women from the community and representatives of local entities. “To all the women involved and who were with us, thank you very much”, said secretary Monica.

The t-shirts worn by the participants of the walk were donated by state deputy Maria Victória, whose representative in the city is the former councilor ‘Pé de Boi’.

The name Outubro Rosa refers to the color of the pink bow that symbolizes, worldwide, the fight against breast cancer and encourages the participation of the population, public and private entities and organized civil society.

PREVENTIVE COLLECTION: – Throughout the week there will be preventive collection, always from 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 9 pm. There will also be rapid testing for HIV, Syphilis, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C.



