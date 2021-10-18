Won the Lottery! Check out this Saturday’s Timemania Results (October 16)

Top Stories

Live football: Flamengo vs Cuiabá live today, know where to watch the match online and on TV

DOWNLOAD THIS RECIPE

This Saturday, Caixa raffled another contest for timemania, the draw of contest 1701 raffled the prize of BRL 4.2 million and the dozens drawn were: 34-48-57-58-69-70-77it’s the Heart Team: INTER LIMEIRA /SP. Fstay tuned that here in the session of lotteries, of Tech News you find all information about betting.

O contest 1701 gives timemania raffled today the prize of BRL 4.2 million which accumulated again and now are BRL 4.5 million that will be drawn in the next contest, the bettors had until 19:00 on today / saturday to bet through the Cash and Accredited Online Lotteries.

The draw took place in the space of the Savings Bank located at Tietê Bus Station. In addition, the draw is also broadcast over the internet, on the channel of Caixa Econômica YouTube and for TV network.

Also check here: Today’s Lotofácil results, contest 2349, prize of R$ 1.5 million.

Bet on the next contest of timemania, which will occur in the next Tuesday with a prize of BRL 4.5 million, for that just go to one Lottery House or bet for Online Lottery.

See the result of today’s Timemania (16/10)

the draw of Timemania contest 1701, held now at 20:00, brought the millionaire award of BRL 4.2 million, and the dozens drawn on this night of Thursday were:

34-48-57-58-69-70-77

Heart Team: INTER LIMEIRA /SP

award

7 hits

There were no winners

6 hits

2 winning bets, BRL 45,410.13

5 hits

77 winning bets, R$1,684.97

4 hits

1,750 winning bets, R$9.00

3 hits

16,912 winning bets, BRL 3.00

Don’t miss it! Check out the dozens drawn at Timemania today, contest 1701, prize of R$ 4.2 million.

Check out how to receive the Timemania award.

When your bet wins, get ready to receive your prize, for that, you just need the original ticket/bet and personal documents. Your ticket must be kept safe, as a winning event will only receive the prize with the ticket in hand.

Before going to a Caixa branch receive the prize, take a photo with the ticket, take copies and keep the original ticket safe as you will exchange the original ticket for the prize.

Don’t miss it! Quina’s result today with contest 5683, prize of R$ 10.2 million.