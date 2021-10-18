Worker can receive more than R$ 6 thousand with FGTS withdrawal in 2021

Choosers of FGTS birthday withdrawal (Guarantee Fund for Length of Service) may have access to more than BRL 6 thousand on sale at once. The advance service provided by Caixa Econômica Federal is available to millions of workers who work with a formal contract.

It works as a kind of loan, in which the amounts are paid in advance and must be paid with interest. The fees, however, are much lower than those charged for a personal loan.

The birthday withdrawal is a modality that allows the withdrawal of part of the FGTS balance every year, always in the month of the worker’s birthday. So that the rescue can be done in the same year, it is necessary to carry out the migration until the last day of the month of your birth.

Adhesion to the withdrawal-birthday of the FGTS

To join this modality, simply access the “Meu FGTS” application or Caixa’s internet banking. After that, just click on the option “Withdrawal-birthday”, read and agree with the terms and conditions, and click on “Join withdrawal-birthday”.

Values ​​are available between the first day of the employee’s birthday month and the last day of the second subsequent month. That is, whoever was born in August can withdraw until October 31st. Those who were born in October have until December 31 to withdraw the money.

It is worth noting that, by joining this modality, the citizen requests the right to withdraw the total FGTS balance in case of unfair dismissal. However, the 40% fine paid by the employer remains your right.