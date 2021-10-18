would it be possible to sell Fox?

Social networks and the football world were curious and in the case of the Cruzeiro fan, dreaming that it was true about a rumor that the crown prince of Saudi Arabia and new owner of Newcastle, Mohammed bin Salman, would be interested in buying the Fox.

The speculation began when Italy’s Libero newspaper reported that Bin Salman, who controls Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, would be interested in increasing his club portfolio by acquiring Inter Milan, Olympique de Marseille and a Brazilian club.

The Italian publication raised possible teams that could be on Mohammed bin Salman’s radar, thus giving rise to the name of the Fox.

– There are several entities in the country that are going through serious financial problems and could be the object of a purchase, such as Cruzeiro – published the Spanish daily As.

The news grew when Argentinian channel TyC Sports reverberated the possibility, which left the heavenly fans agitated.

– After his arrival in Newcastle with a billion-dollar investment, Prince Mohammed bin Salman is now analyzing the possibility of extending his control to other clubs in Europe and also in South America, with Brazil and Cruzeiro as the main favorites, said the Argentine vehicle.

Cruise cannot be purchased yet

As the information about the interest of the Arab prince is just a rumor for the time being, the discussions turned to one issue: the Cruzeiro may no longer be a club with an associative structure to be acquired by a company or a person.

At this moment, the BH club is still a non-profit sports association, with no shares, which prevents its sale, as it has no shareholders or owners.

The change of direction could happen when the SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol), approved by the National Congress and sanctioned by President Bolsonaro, would allow the club to sell up to 49% of its properties to be traded with an investor.

The move to SAF, the current board’s hope of saving the club from bankruptcy, has not yet been confirmed by the Board of Directors, which approved the idea, but there was no procedure to confirm the change. Therefore, the Fox continues as an associative entity, without an “owner”.

Hence, Mohammed bin Salman would not be able to acquire the Minas Gerais club at this time until the SAF was implemented, which should happen in December, according to president Sérgio Santos Rodrigues.