Xuxa gets revenge on Globo by engaging a project with drags in streaming; Understand · TV News

Xuxa Meneghel will return to the command of realities with the Caravana das Drags, a new attraction on Prime Video. The project will also mark a kind of revenge of the queen of the short ones, who tried to develop a competition with drags on Globo, but had her idea rejected.

According to sources from TV news, Xuxa’s desire to present to the Brazilian public a production with members of the community came after the presenter marathon a few seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race , American reality show of worldwide success.

In the dispute led by RuPaul, considered the most commercially successful drag queen in the United States, competitors participate in weekly tests with dance, singing, talent, personality and humor tests. The winner receives the title of Next American Drag Superstar.

In order to caress your LGBQIA+ community fans , Xuxa wanted to implement a project aimed at this audience and presented the idea to the highest level of the station. However, the directors rejected the proposal on the grounds that it would only be valid on another platform and at another time, as it had nothing to do with television.

The fact that Xuxa would be dismissed by Globo in the following months, after nearly 30 years of work at the station, was also important, as revealed by the TV news in December 2014.

Earlier this month, when Xuxa announced that Caravana das Drags was taking place, she left a subtle sting to the old bosses. “For many who turn up their noses, there, I warn you that I’m going to have a lot of fun,” she said on Instagram.

Now, on Prime Video, the attraction will be shown in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. “Kisses to the entire LGBTQIA+ community and to those who respect them. And kisses, kisses, bye, bye to the prejudiced”, reinforced Xuxa when celebrating the project.

The report got in touch with Globo to talk about the project’s rejection, but did not get a response until the publication of this text.

RELEASE/PRIME VIDEO

Xuxa and Ikaro Kadoshi in the Drags Caravan

Reality dynamics

Xuxa will share the command of Caravana das Drags with Ikaro Kadoshi, one of the most respected names by the community in Brazil. The program will feature a group of drags that will travel around the country and face challenges inspired by the cultural traditions of each location.

Xuxa and Ikaro will judge the performance of the participants alongside special guests. In each episode, a drag will be eliminated. The finalists will compete for the title of Supreme Drag.

In a press release, Malu Miranda, head of Brazilian original content at Amazon Studios, highlighted that the platform is excited about the project. “More than a competition between talented artists, we believe that Caravana das Drags will show the diversity and plurality of our country, providing our clients with a unique experience of drag culture full of joy and brilliance,” said the executive.

The program is not yet scheduled to premiere on Prime Video.