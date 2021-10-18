Young discovers that neighbor had been dead in the apartment for two months

Digital influencer Reagan Baylee saw her TikTok account go viral after sharing a morbid moment she lived in the first months of the pandemic in May 2020. After suffering for eight weeks with malaise and an unpleasant smell, the young woman discovered that a neighbor was dead inside the apartment next to her.

Bayle, who lives in Los Angeles, United States, decided to tell the whole saga in a series of videos published on the social network this Friday (15). She began by describing that she noticed many spiders entering the property and a stronger smell when the wind blew, but this made her think that one of her neighbors’ dog might have died.

“Honestly, my best description is that this smell was like a dead fish, so I thought maybe a bird caught a fish, but it’s the dumbest thing ever because there aren’t any lakes close to home.” Concerned, Baylee sought out the owner of the property where she lived to report what was happening and received the answer that she could not simply bother other residents.

As the smell got worse every day, the American called her boyfriend to check if there really was something wrong or if she was exaggerating. Upon arriving at the apartment, he also felt bad, which prompted Baylee to call the police, who instructed her to call again if the owner did not resolve the problem within 48 hours.

As protests against the death of George Floyd took to the streets at the time, the influencer chose not to call the police again, while at the same time managing to convince the administrator of the place to send an official to check the situation.

“He went upstairs and started vomiting, took off his mask and said, ‘I’m going to get the master key, someone’s dead in there.’ , who did not detail the neighbor’s age or cause of death and said that police arrived quickly at the scene after being told there was a dead body there.

“They said this was the worst decomposed body they had ever encountered. […] All the symptoms my boyfriend and I were experiencing were because of the toxic fumes and gases being released from the body,” Baylee concluded.