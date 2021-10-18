Young man immobilizes father to prevent mother from being assaulted, in Anápolis | Goiás

A 21-year-old boy had to immobilize his father, 55, to prevent him from attacking his ex-wife, the boy’s mother, in Anápolis, 55 km from Goiânia. Photos taken at the scene show the son kneeling over the investigated, pressing one of his arms against the floor so that he could not get up.

The situation happened on Saturday afternoon (16), at the woman’s house, who is 43 years old, in Campos Elíseos Sector. The Military Police arrested the man, registered the victim’s version and took those involved to the Central de Flagrantes of the city.

The General Directorate of Penitentiary Administration (DGAP) reported that the man remains in prison this Monday morning (18), in the Regional Prison Unit of Anápolis.

g1 was unable to find out who represents the respondent to ask for a position on the case.

According to police records, the woman called the PM denouncing that her ex-husband was drunk, threatening to attack her with a knife and that he had already broken into her house and broken some windows. Also according to the corporation, to prevent the mother from being attacked, the couple’s son managed to immobilize the father on the ground.

The officers reported that when they arrived, the man was being immobilized by his son and was slightly injured – injuries that would have been caused when he was restrained.

Before being immobilized by his son, the man would have managed to attack his ex-wife’s father and sister.

3 of 3 Son immobilizes father — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera Son immobilizes father — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera