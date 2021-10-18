Youth announces the resignation of coach Marquinhos Santos

Juventude announced, in the early afternoon of this Monday (18), the departure of Marquinhos Santos from the technical command of the main team. The coach took over Papo, in his second spell at Jaconi, on February 4, 2021.

In an official statement, the club from Rio Grande do Sul has not yet confirmed who will be the substitute in the position and announced that the “soccer department will look for a new coach and will announce the name in the coming days”.

Check out the release:

See the official note in full: