Youth announces the resignation of coach Marquinhos Santos

Juventude announced, in the early afternoon of this Monday (18), the departure of Marquinhos Santos from the technical command of the main team. The coach took over Papo, in his second spell at Jaconi, on February 4, 2021.
In an official statement, the club from Rio Grande do Sul has not yet confirmed who will be the substitute in the position and announced that the “soccer department will look for a new coach and will announce the name in the coming days”.
Check out the release:
See the official note in full:
“Esporte Clube Juventude, through its Football Department, confirms the departure of Marquinhos Santos from the technical command of the main team.
Marquinhos Santos took over Juventude, on his second spell at Jaconi, on February 4, 2021. Since then, he has guided the team to the semifinals and the title of Champion of the Interior Gaucho, second phase of the Copa do Brasil and in the current campaign. Series A of the Brazilian Championship. For his effort, commitment and loyalty, Esporte Clube Juventude thanks and reinforces the feeling of extreme respect for the professional Marquinhos Santos.
Now the Football Department is looking for a new coach and will announce the name in the coming days.”