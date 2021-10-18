Zezé Di Camargo declares himself to his daughter Camilla on her birthday – Entertainment

Zezé Di Camargo used social media to declare himself to his daughter Camilla Camargo. The actress turns 36 this Sunday (17). The countryman posted a photo of the heiress with her two children, Joaquim and Júlia, the result of her marriage to Leonardo Lessa.

“Today is her day!! My dear daughter, a very special human being!! Since she was born, I knew that a different little being was coming into the world. Everyone who knows Camila, when referring to her, it’s very easy to hear ‘Caminha is awesome!!’, and she really is!! Loving, good daughter, and now revealing herself as a supermom!!”, began the countryman.

“Any word here is not enough, compared to what I feel for you, daughter. I wish you the best of life. May God bless you a lot and give us the happiness of being by your side, enjoying this immense light that is you and your soul . Happy birthday, my Sweetie!!!”, he completed.

In addition to Camilla, Zezé has children Igor and Wanessa, the result of her relationship with Zilu Godói.

