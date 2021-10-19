10 games leave Xbox Game Pass in late October

Until then, games can be purchased at a 20% discount for subscribers to the service.

Ten games will leave Xbox Game Pass subscription service catalog at the end of October and Heavenly, game that won the award of Best Indie Game at The Game Awards 2018, is one of the titles on that list.

Despite offering an excellent catalog of games, the Xbox Game Pass works with constant turnover, adding new games every month, but also removing some, and the no. Halloween month, four horror games will leave the platform.

Card (Console/PC)

Celeste (Console/PC)

Comanche (PC)

Eastshade (Console/PC)

Five Nights at Freddy’s (Console/PC)

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (Console/PC)

Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 (Console/PC)

Five Nights at Freddy’s 4 (Console/PC)

Knights and Bikes (Console/PC)

Unruly Heroes (Console/PC)

You four games from the horror series Five Nights at Freddy’s, who abuses jump scares, will leave Microsoft’s subscription platform. For fans of the franchise that was born in 2014, it will still be possible enjoy the series over the next few days to prepare for the sequel Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, scheduled for come out in 2021 for PC and how Temporary exclusive for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

Credits: Microsoft Store



– Continues after advertising –

Carto is an action adventure game with captivating art in which the player maps and literally changes the arrangement of the regions he travels through in an attempt to meet with your grandmother. The game it costs BRL 74.95 full price and is going out for BRL 59.96 with subscriber discount, but it’s also available on the Nintendo Switch.

Comanche, THQ Nordic helicopter simulator with multiplayer mode for up to eight people will also leave the catalog of Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass for PC in 13 days and despite being a air combat game, focuses much more on the arcade side than the simulator.

Unruly Heroes is a Platform game with online and local multiplayer mode for up to 4 people which also leaves the Game Pass catalog at the end of the month.



– Continues after advertising –

Credits: Microsoft Store

possibly the most beloved title that will leave the subscription service from Microsoft at the end of the month is Heavenly. The title that won the award of Best Indie Game at TGA2018 is a game of single player platform all in pixelart where the player helps the protagonist Madeline face her inner demons. In a journey of self-knowledge, Celeste plays across topics involving mental health and depression, with Extremely charming narrative and frantic gameplay.

The game is available on Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass for PC until end of month, but can be purchased by R$31, 20 with subscriber discount, or BRL 39.00 for those who miss the deadline and decide to buy at full price.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Gamerant