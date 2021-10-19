’18 Story High’ Garbage Mountain Ensures Survival of India’s Poor | World

The “mountains of garbage” that dot India’s cities will soon be replaced by waste treatment plants, according to a pledge made earlier this month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Writer Saumya Roy* describes the country’s oldest and largest mountain of rubbish – equivalent to an 18-story building – in the city of Mumbai, on India’s west coast.

Every morning, Farha Shaikh climbs to the top of Mumbai’s over a century of rubbish mountain to watch the collection trucks arrive.

The 19-year-old waste picker says she has been digging the rubble piles in the suburb of Deonar for as long as she can remember.

Amid the sticky garbage, she sorts plastic bottles, glass, and wires to resell in popular markets in the city. But she mostly looks for old, broken cell phones.

Every now and then, Farha finds a “dead” phone in the piles of waste. She takes what little money she has and has the device fixed. With her cell phone back to life, she watches movies, plays video games, texts and calls friends.

Mumbai's mountain of rubbish is the equivalent of 18 floors

When the phone stops working days or weeks later, Farha’s connection to the outside world breaks down. And she goes back to work for several days, sorting out what she’s worth from the piles of junk for resale – and looking for another phone she can restore.

More than 16 million tons of waste are found in the mountains of Deonar – eight of them spread over a space of 1 square kilometer -, considered the highest and oldest in India. Stacks can reach 36.5 meters high. The sea is on the edge of the mountains and slums have begun to emerge amidst the piles of rubble.

Decomposing waste releases harmful gases such as methane, hydrogen sulfide and carbon monoxide. In 2016, it resulted in a fire that burned for months and sent smoke flying across the skies of Mumbai. Landfill fires contribute 11 percent of particles in the atmosphere, a leading cause of air pollution in the Indian city, according to a 2011 study by a Indian regulatory agency.

Mountains of rubbish caught fire in Mumbai in 2016 and spread smoke across the city

A 2020 survey by a New Delhi-based institute, the Center for Science and the Environment, found that there are 3,159 mountains of rubbish in India, containing 800 million tons of waste in various parts of the country.

In Mumbai, a lawsuit has tried for 26 years to close the Deonar dump, but the waste continues to be dumped there.

national cleaning program

The mountains of waste in India have long irritated officials and politicians. On Oct. 1, Modi announced the equivalent of nearly $13 billion for a nationwide clean-up program, which included building waste treatment plants at landfills like the one in Deonar.

But experts are skeptical about the end of the problems. “It’s been done in smaller towns, but it’s hard to have a remedy for mountains that size,” said Siddharth Ghanshyam Singh, who works at the Center for Science and the Environment.

For Dharmesh Shah, country coordinator for the Global Alliance for Alternatives to Incineration (a coalition of groups for waste reduction), “there is recognition that this is a problem, but we accept that living in big cities like Mumbai or Delhi means live with the mountains of garbage”.

Since 2000, new rules have mandated Indian municipalities how to handle waste. But most locations only partially meet the targets and don’t have enough stations to do the job.

Mumbai, India’s commercial and entertainment capital, has 20 million people and only one waste treatment plant. But there are plans to build a plant that would turn Deonar’s waste into energy.

Modi hopes the new program will generate “green economy” jobs. But that worries scavengers like Farha, who have been doing this work all his life.

It became much more difficult to move the mountains of rubbish after the fires in 2016. The municipality increased security to prevent waste pickers from using fire to melt metal parts for resale.

Collectors, when caught in dumps, are beaten, detained and expelled. Some bribe security or get in before morning rounds. Much of the garbage separation is now done in the more central areas of Mumbai city, which has reduced the amount of rubble reaching Deonar.

Farha hasn’t had a cell phone for a few months. She has to pay at least 50 rupees (the equivalent of US$0.67) to the guards every day to go in and work in Deonar’s dump. To compensate, she considered rummaging through the garbage that comes in from hospitals treating Covid-19 patients. India has registered more than 34 million cases of the new coronavirus and more than 450,000 deaths.

Her family, however, asked her not to touch the batteries with covid’s medical waste. She then closely follows other scavengers looking for plastic for resale.

“Hunger will kill us if it’s not the disease,” says Farha.